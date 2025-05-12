Indigenous knowledge is a living science, stop stealing it

Author Cristiane Julião, is a Pankararu Indigenous leader from Brazil and cofounder of the National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry (ANMIGA).

The striking red patterns painted across Indigenous Peoples' faces and bodies have long fascinated the outside world. This red comes from urucum, a pigment derived from the seeds of a native plant from the South and Central American territories that has been part of our lives and rituals for centuries.

In my Pankararu community in Brazil, urucum also has health properties along with cultural and spiritual significance. More than just a pigment, urucum connects us to our ancestors, the land, and the deities that watch over us.

Through generations of careful observation and practice, we have discovered it does not cause irritation to the body, making it safe for newborns, youth, mothers, and the elderly.

Our knowledge of its properties, passed down through oral traditions and lived experience, represents Indigenous science in its purest form. Yet our wisdom has been taken without recognition.

Researchers and businesses who once came to our communities as friends later turned our shared knowledge into patents, claiming they had "discovered" what we had always known.

Sacred plants were broken down into fragments of genetic information—taken from our territories to their laboratories.

Today, urucum is marketed as a revolutionary, non-allergenic dye for medical procedures and cosmetics, without acknowledgment of the Indigenous scientists who first explored its properties in our forest laboratories.

This theft reflects a larger crisis — the erasure of Indigenous knowledge while biodiversity itself is under attack.

Species are currently going extinct at least ten times faster than the natural baseline, with monitored wildlife populations shrinking fastest in the Global South.

Nearly half of the world's remaining key biodiversity areas overlap with Indigenous lands. This is no coincidence. Our stewardship, guided by Indigenous science and land management practices, has maintained and enriched biodiversity. Yet our role as protectors is constantly overlooked.