The Amazon rainforest’s fire season is now a year-round threat

Ivan Palmegiani is a biodiversity and land use consultant at Climate Focus. Ekena Rangel Pinage is an ecological integrity research specialist at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

In the Amazon, the world’s largest tropical rainforest, the current fire season is breaking records.

September is typically the worst month. Yet burning in the Brazilian Amazon during the first half of 2024 was the worst in 20 years and 61% worse than the first half of 2023. Peru and Bolivia have declared national emergencies.

Unprecedented droughts created the conditions for fires to spread but humans usually provide the ignition — almost all fires in tropical rainforests are related to human activities.

The so-called “Day of Fire” provides a particularly striking example. In 2019, in the Brazilian state of Pará, a coordinated action by growers and ranchers resulted in 124 arsons ignited in a single day. On the same day in 2018, only six fires were detected by the region’s authorities.

Tropical rainforests are expected to be humid yearlong, not prone to fires. They lack resilience to fires, which means the recovery of these ecosystems could take centuries.

In contrast, some ecosystems, such as Brazil’s Cerrado savannah, have co-evolved with fire and can even benefit from it. Yet even these biomes are threatened. In the first half of 2024, while experiencing the worst drought in recorded history, the Cerrado saw the highest number of fire outbreaks since 1998.

The threat of fires is not limited to the Amazon countries. Studies reveal that the frequency and intensity of extreme wildfires have more than doubled over the past two decades. Data from Global Forest Watch reveals that fires today burn almost twice as much tree cover as they did 20 years ago.

“Megadiverse” countries such as Australia, Indonesia, and Brazil – those with high levels of biodiversity – are at the forefront of the global fire crisis.