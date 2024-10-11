The delay to EU deforestation rules must help people transition

The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) can help protect nature and biodiversity but requires careful cooperation

Jack Hurd is Executive Director of the Tropical Forest Alliance at the World Economic Forum.

When the European Commission recently proposed a 12-month delay to its flagship deforestation regulation, the news was contested and praised in equal measure.

Known as the European Union Deforestation Regulation, or EUDR, the rules would exclude from the EU market products linked to deforestation. This might include cacao from West Africa, palm oil from Indonesia, natural rubber from China, or coffee from the Amazon basin which fuels the workday across Europe.

The fundamental problem that the EUDR is trying to solve is uncontested: land use change - often associated with agricultural expansion - represents about 23% of global carbon dioxide emissions and is a major driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss. Something must change in the way that we produce and trade agricultural commodities.

The debate over the EUDR is important because government policy has the potential to help farmers and the broader agricultural sector adapt to greener practices free of deforestation - much like the “just transition” in helping fossil fuel workers and communities prepare for a cleaner future.

If done correctly, public policy can incentivise private sector investment to support this transition. “Demand-side” regulations like the EUDR can build consumer confidence in the sustainability and legality of commodities entering the market.

They are also critical to move us to a world beyond voluntary action and into mandatory compliance, providing a level playing field for all companies involved in commodity production and trade.

But if done incorrectly, or in isolation, the rules could just change where commodities end up. Market segmentation could occur where commodities which easily comply are sent to the EU, and those harder to comply are sent elsewhere without similar regulations.