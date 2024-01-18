Deforestation-free supply chains must protect producer incomes

The authors’ organizations are among thirteen social enterprises that comprise The CASH Coalition, a collaborative initiative to make regenerative agriculture and climate action profitable for indigenous and local communities.

The clock is ticking on access for small-scale farmers to lucrative European markets. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) gives global suppliers of seven key commodities - coffee, palm oil, beef, timber, cocoa, rubber, and soy - only one more year to execute risk assessments, to guarantee deforestation-free and legally produced products. To prove traceability throughout the supply chain back to their source, these new requirements involve collecting complex geolocation data and due diligence information. Compliance is expensive and will be prohibitive for many smallholder producers from indigenous and local communities in the Global South.

Smallholder and indigenous producers rely on thin operating margins, and are exposed to intensifying climate risks, rising input prices, and other exogenous economic shocks. If they struggle to adapt to exogenous shifts – including access to valuable markets – they are more likely to shift production to forest-degrading cash crops such as palm oil or soy in demand from non-EU supply chains. Such deforestation risks are highest when there are unforeseen drops in smallholder farm incomes.

The EUDR runs the real risk of reducing smallholders' incomes and market share, and jeopardizing a precarious smallholder transition to regenerative agriculture. Under the regulation, trading companies will likely find it cheaper or easier to source from lower-risk compliance areas, or to cut non-compliant smallholders from their supply chains.

Reuters has already documented European commodity traders curtailing sourcing from smaller, particularly African producers, in anticipation of EUDR requirements. Considering the swift transitions imposed on vulnerable producers, the five-year timeline for an EUDR impact assessment is grossly inadequate. By then, significant damage will have been done, deepening smallholder poverty and vulnerability, and - in some instances - unintentionally accelerating deforestation.

Most smallholder farmers we work with will need technical support and additional financial resources to meet the EUDR’s land tenure and geo-location compliance requirements. For example, farmers cultivating more than four hectares of land must submit polygon maps of their holdings, yet access to smartphones and internet connectivity remain limited in remote areas. In their current form, the regulations of the European Union offer an example of well-intentioned action that may instead harm vulnerable communities and forests.