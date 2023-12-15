  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Put a higher price on Africa's nature, says bank chief

Bukola Adebayo profile picture

Bukola Adebayo

Published: 1 hours and 43 mins ago

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina addresses delegates during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023
interview

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina addresses delegates during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

What’s the context?

In a green global economy, Africa's carbon sinks and deposits of key minerals should get an upward revaluation, says AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina

  • Africa's natural riches 'gain value' in green economy
  • Call to revalue nations' GDP to unlock climate financing
  • Offset market favours buyers, says development bank head

DUBAI - Africa's vast carbon sinks and deposits of minerals vital to the green economy could be leveraged to raise funding to tackle the devastating impact of climate change on the continent, the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said.

African nations need $250 billion annually by 2030 to implement their national climate plans to grow cleanly and adapt to climate change, but only receive about $29.5 billion each year at present, according to the Climate Policy Initiative research group.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina said one solution to the shortfall is for African nations to seek unconventional but sustainable funding methods that involve a revaluation of their gross domestic product (GDP) based on their natural capital.

A man carries thatch, which he will use for the roof of his hut, back to his campsite which lies deep in the forest near the city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 3, 2018
Go DeeperWith Africa's carbon sinks up for grabs, offset debate heats up
An artisanal miner carries raw ore at Tilwizembe, a former industrial copper-cobalt mine, outside of Kolwezi, the capital city of Lualaba Province in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 11, 2016
Go DeeperNo more plundering: Can Africa take control in green mineral rush?
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023
Go DeeperClimate-hit nations seek COP28 action on 'adaptation emergency'

"We are much wealthier than we are now. Africa cannot be nature-rich and cash-poor," Adesina said.

"We have to re-base, revalue the wealth of Africa based on its natural capital. Africa has massive forest land; the Congo Basin provides an environmental good and service in terms of carbon sequestration ... all that must be re-estimated," he told Context in an interview.

Revaluating Africa's GDP based on its rich natural capital would mean governments could use the newfound capital to unlock funding from multilateral banks and financial institutions for energy transition and climate resilience projects, he said.

Natural capital

Economists have argued for decades that putting a price on nature - an idea called natural capital - is one of the best ways to save it.

In Africa, for example, researchers and officials in Gabon have been measuring how much carbon forests remove from the atmosphere so the government can try to collect on that service.

Besides the carbon-storing value of its rich natural ecoystems, Africa has about 30% of global mineral reserves, many of which are critical for green transition.

These include cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, manganese in South Africa, and lithium in Zimbabwe.

But despite having half of Africa's forests and mineral reserves critical to the green energy transition, Adesina said Congo is considered a low-income country.

There is growing consensus among African governments for a more holistic assessment of a nation's economy that goes beyond traditional GDP measures.

Initiatives such as the UN Inclusive Wealth Index (IWI) look at a country's economy through a sustainability lens, considering its natural and environmental assets in addition to human and economic capital.

Since last year, several African nations have promoted their carbon sinks and rainforests that help to generate capital from the global carbon offset market, even as controversy about offsetting grows.

At present, Adesina said, the offset trade is unfairly skewed in favour of those buying them.

"It's a biased market because those buying the carbon are the ones determining the price," Adesina said. "Many African countries are trading without sufficient knowledge of these markets in what I call - a carbon grab."

(Reporting by Bukola Adebayo; Editing by Helen Popper)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • Adaptation
  • Government aid
  • Climate finance
  • Net-zero
  • Climate policy
  • Agriculture and farming
  • Climate inequality
  • Loss and damage
  • Climate solutions

Featured Podcast

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
6 EPISODES
Just Transition
Podcast

Just Transition

The human stories behind the shift to a green economy

An illustration photo shows the globe with a tree standing on top. On the left hand side, a red backed illustration shows barren trees and oil refinery towers. On the right hand side, a green backed illustration shows wind turbines and solar panels. A sound equaliser image crosses the screen to indicates audio.
Podcast

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A protester with his face painted black stands in front of the hotel where Brazil’s government held an auction for oil and gas concession areas in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 13, 2023. Thomson Reuters Foundation /André Cabette Fábio
Net ZeroBrazil oil auction angers activists after Lula's COP28 vow
African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina addresses delegates during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, September 5, 2023
NaturePut a higher price on Africa's nature, says bank chief
A worker collects fresh fruit bunches during harvest at a palm oil plantation in Kampar regency, in Riau province, Indonesia, April 26, 2022
NaturePalm oil watchdog adds new targets: climate emissions, small farms
A man wearing traditional attire checks his mobile phone as he waits to perform before the launch of the trailer of a Bollywood movie outside a cinema in Mumbai, India, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
AIBollywood star or deepfake? AI floods social media in Asia
Migrants are escorted into Dover harbour, after being rescued while attempting to cross the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
  1. 1

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  5. 5

    My country needs climate finance now to face difficult years ahead

  6. 6

    Water is vital to climate and nature protection. Will it last?

Most Read

  1. 1

    UK's Rwanda plan: Which other nations send asylum seekers abroad?

  2. 2

    Roe v Wade: Which US states are banning abortion?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Where were the women at COP28's World Climate Action Summit?

  5. 5

    My country needs climate finance now to face difficult years ahead