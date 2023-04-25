Why are high gold prices bad for the Amazon rainforest?

Surging gold prices lead to more illegal mining in the Amazon, contributing to deforestation and pollution on Indigenous lands

High gold prices fuel mining, deforestation

Illegal mining often takes place on Indigenous land

Crackdowns on wildcat miners have mixed results

BOGOTA/RIO DE JANEIRO – High gold prices are bad news for the Amazon rainforest, fueling demand for the metal and increasing illegal mining linked to deforestation and violence against Indigenous communities.

Prices for the precious metal - traditionally seen as a safe-haven investment during times of political and financial uncertainty - are close to a record high after rising above $2,000 an ounce earlier in April.

Is there gold in the Amazon rainforest?

Gold mining has been taking place in parts of the Amazon basin - spanning nine countries in South America - since the late 16th century.

For centuries, miners have used shovels and rudimentary pans to search for small pieces of gold deposited in mud or sand often found in and near rivers running through the Amazon.

In recent decades, the Amazon basin has been a focal point of small-scale illegal gold mining, which has skyrocketed since the early 2000s as high gold prices have created a gold rush.

Where are the Amazon's illegal gold mining hotspots?

Brazil, home to the largest share of the Amazon rainforest, along with Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela, all have areas heavily impacted by illegal gold mining.

Indigenous groups are often affected, with more than 20% of Indigenous lands overlapped by mining concessions and illegal mining, according to the World Resources Institute.

The largest small-scale mining area in Brazil is around the Tapajós river basin in the northern state of Pará.