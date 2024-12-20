Meat and dairy’s methane emissions must be on the table in 2025

Countries must address the cow in the room in the lead up to Brazil’s COP30

Alma Castrejon-Davila and Caitlin Smith are Senior Campaigners at the Changing Markets Foundation.

After frantic climate negotiations in Baku, Azerbaijan last month, meaningful commitments to reduce agricultural methane were absent from the COP29 deal.

This is not surprising. The agriculture industry knows how to organise itself. With over 200 delegates out in force at Baku, it’s no wonder policy decisions have served this industry particularly well.

With low expectations for COP29, many environmental groups have had one eye fixed on next year’s COP30 in Belém, Brazil. But with Brazil ranking the third-largest cattle producer and second-largest beef exporter in the world, it’s likely the meat and dairy industry are also watching with an eagle eye.

Given Brazil’s status as a major beef exporter, agricultural methane should be a core focus in Belém’s negotiations and upcoming national climate plans. At COP29, waste was the only sector that received considerable focus on methane, including a new drive to reduce these emissions from landfill .

We need to bring the same focus to one of the world’s largest sources of man-made methane emissions: the Big Meat and Dairy industry.

Big Meat and Dairy

While fossil fuel companies have been scrutinised for their contributions to the climate crisis, the meat and dairy industry’s emissions have been left to operate under the radar.

Back in 2022, we at the Changing Markets Foundation, alongside the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), calculated for the first time the methane emissions of 15 of the largest meat and dairy companies.

This report showed their combined methane emissions equated to over 80% of the European Union’s entire methane footprint. What’s more, when we compared these 15 companies’ greenhouse gas emissions to oil giants, their combined emissions exceeded the individual footprints of the largest firms.

This year, we examined the policy landscape in the 11 countries where 22 of the largest meat and dairy companies are headquartered, which includes Brazil.

Our findings revealed that these countries lacked mandatory requirements for agricultural methane emissions reductions, cuts in livestock production, or the industry’s inclusion in any form of emissions pricing scheme - despite nearly all signing the Global Methane Pledge.