In Data: What does Kamala Harris' wealth tax mean for America's richest?

Published: 2 hours and 23 mins ago

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks about her economic plan during a campaign event, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
What’s the context?

A proposed tax on the richest American taxpayers could fund a major expansion of social programs

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have endorsed vastly different visions for the U.S. economy and one particularly stark point of disagreement is how to treat the growing wealth of the richest Americans.

The top 1% of rich Americans controls a third of all the nation’s wealth – more than the combined sum owned by the poorest half of the population.

Harris has endorsed a number of proposals aimed at reducing that inequality, including raising income taxes on the rich, hiking corporate taxes and increasing the “capital gains" payable on the sale of any assets that have accrued value.

She has also voiced support for a "billionaire minimum tax", a policy first proposed by President Joe Biden in his 2022 budget, that would for the first time take aim at the accrued wealth of the very richest Americans.

It would tax "unrealized gains" for those worth more than $100 million at 25% – in essence, treating investments that increase in value as taxable income annually.

Amount and distribution of unrealized capital gains

Though it would only impact an estimated 10,000 Americans, it would target trillions of dollars of invested wealth every year and could raise an estimate $503 billion dollars, according to estimates made by the Biden administration.

In the past, the wealth would only be taxed when investments were sold, or left as inheritance. But the value of these nest eggs - or "unrealized gains" – now tops $8 trillion, from under $3 trillion a decade ago.

The revenue raised by the tax could be enough to fund a significant number of social programs, such as affordable child care and national paid family leave.

Distribution of unrealized capital income by race and age 

Opposition, however, has been fierce. According to the New York Times, some wealthy Kamala Harris supporters are pressuring her to abandon the plan. In a speech in September, Donald Trump said that “the tax on unrealized capital gains would decimate the U.S. economy." 

At campaign rallies across the U.S. Trump has said taxing unrealized gains would force small business owners to sell their business to pay tax bills.

Trump himself has not backed any specific wealth tax proposals and in 2020 his economic team said they wanted to reduce capital gains taxes.

How much money will be raised by the tax and what federal programs they could fund

(Reporting by Avi Asher-Schapiro & Diana Baptista; Editing by Amruta Byatnal, Lyndsay Griffiths, and Ayla Jean Yackley.)

Part of:

US elections 2024: Trump and Harris battle for the White House

With climate change, reproductive rights, socio-economic inclusion, and debates around tech AI figuring prominently, Context will keep you on top of the major developments

Updated: October 02, 2024

  Finance
  Consumer protection
  Wealth inequality
  Ethical investing
  Financial regulation
  Cost of living
  Economic inclusion

A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
