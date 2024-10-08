Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have endorsed vastly different visions for the U.S. economy and one particularly stark point of disagreement is how to treat the growing wealth of the richest Americans.

The top 1% of rich Americans controls a third of all the nation’s wealth – more than the combined sum owned by the poorest half of the population.

Harris has endorsed a number of proposals aimed at reducing that inequality, including raising income taxes on the rich, hiking corporate taxes and increasing the “capital gains" payable on the sale of any assets that have accrued value.

She has also voiced support for a "billionaire minimum tax", a policy first proposed by President Joe Biden in his 2022 budget, that would for the first time take aim at the accrued wealth of the very richest Americans.

It would tax "unrealized gains" for those worth more than $100 million at 25% – in essence, treating investments that increase in value as taxable income annually.

Amount and distribution of unrealized capital gains