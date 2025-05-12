What is a safe third country for migrants?

European governments want to make it easier to send asylum seekers to "safe third countries" as part of overhaul of migration laws.

LONDON - European lawmakers are reviewing a legal concept that allows asylum seekers to be transferred to a country other than the one where they made their application for protection as part of an overhaul of the bloc's migration rules.

The review of the safe third country (STC) concept is part of the bloc's efforts to make offshoring asylum procedures to countries outside the European Union easier.

Despite a 38% drop in illegal migrant entries to the EU last year to the lowest level since 2021, immigration remains a highly contentious issue among the 27 member states.

Here is what you need to know about the STC concept.

What is a safe third country?

In global asylum policies, governments receiving migrants consider a safe third country somewhere that asylum applicants can be transferred to seek protection through asylum.

The concept is used to reject applications as inadmissible on the grounds that they should be examined elsewhere.

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR's guidelines recommend that an asylum seeker should have a connection to a safe third country and that this should not solely be based on whether they have transited through that land.

But this recommendation is not mandatory under international law.

For example, Greece has dismissed thousands of asylum claims from people from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia who arrived from Turkey since it declared its neighbour to be a safe third country for those nationalities in 2021.

A safe third country must be able to protect asylum seekers from forcible return to the country they have fled, according to UNHCR guidelines.

Five EU countries - Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Ireland - as well as Switzerland have national lists of safe third countries.