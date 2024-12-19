  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Openly Logo
LGBTQ+ stories on Context

LGBTQ+ rights in Africa 2024: Progress and setbacks

Pelumi Salako profile picture

Pelumi Salako

Published: 8 hours and 11 mins ago

Newly elected president of Botswana, Duma Boko waves to supporters during his inauguration ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana November 8, 2024 REUTERS/Thalefang Charles

Newly elected president of Botswana, Duma Boko waves to supporters during his inauguration ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana November 8, 2024 REUTERS/Thalefang Charles

What’s the context?

Here are the key developments for LGBTQ+ rights in Africa in 2024

LAGOS - Namibia threw out its colonial-era law sodomy law this year taking the number of African countries with laws targeting LGBTQ+ people from 31 out of 54, down to 30, but elsewhere in 2024 crackdowns intensified.

Here are the significant updates from 2024.

Namibia: In June, the southern African country's high court overturned its colonial-era sodomy law as a result of a legal challenge brought by LGBTQ+ right advocate Friedel Dausab.

In parliamentary elections held in November, the country saw its first two openly LGBTQ+ candidates run for office.

Botswana: LGBTQ+ ally, Duma Boko, won a landslide victory to become the country's president-elect in November. Boko, a human rights lawyer, previously represented LGBTQ+ rights group LEGABIBO in a successful case for recognition in 2014.

In March, a constitutional amendment bill introduced to parliament included the rights of intersex persons, providing protection against discrimination.

Ghana: Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill was passed unanimously by parliament in February, however President Nana Akufo-Addo did not sign the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill into law, leaving it to his successor after December's elections, president-elect John Mahama.

The bill, first introduced in 2021, would further criminalise LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and ban the "promotion" of LGBTQ+ activities.

Supporters of Ghana's main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party attend a political campaign launch ahead of December polls, in Tamale, Ghana, July 27, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Go DeeperGhana parties stoke anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment ahead of election
Openly gay Namibian parliamentary candidate William Minnie (R) and openly pansexual Namibian parliamentary candidate Kevin Wessels (L) pose for photos during the ILGA-World LGBTQ+ conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 15, 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Enrique Anarte
Go DeeperNamibia’s first out LGBTQ+ candidates aim to change laws and minds
Men carry bags of food aid at the Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Go DeeperHopes for LGBTQ+ asylum fade as Kenya snubs 'those letters'

Malawi: In June, Malawi's Constitutional Court rejected a legal challenge calling to overturn laws criminalising same-sex relations in the southern African country.

Same-sex relations remain an offense in Malawi, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Uganda: The east African country's draconian anti-LGBTQ+ law, the Anti-Homosexuality Act, was upheld in court in April.

One year after the law was passed, many LGBTQ+ Ugandans have fled the country, while those who remain have seen reduced access to HIV/AIDS care and have faced evictions.

Mali: In October, Mali's Transitional National Council passed a law that criminalises homosexual activities. Although same-sex relations were not explicitly criminalised before this, LGBTQ+ Malians were persecuted under other penal codes.

Burkina Faso: In July, the military junta in the west African country said it had adopted the draft of an amended family code that criminalises homosexuality.

This story is part of a series supported by Hivos's Free To Be Me programme.

(Written by Pelumi Salako; Edited by Jonathan Hemming)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • LGBTQ+

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Nick Damico, attendee and co-founder of crypto exchange Roxom wears a cap sporting 'Make Bitcoin Great Again' at the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 9, 2024. REUTERS/Federico Maccioni
Big TechFriends in high places: Trump may help Bitcoin hit new highs
People line up behind a razor wire fence while waiting to cross the Lebanese border, at the Masnaa Border Crossing, Syria, December 12, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Socioeconomic InclusionAmidst celebrations, Syrian minorities fear what lies ahead
Maria Ressa in front of a purple background with the logos of Big Tech companies. Thomson Reuters Foundation
Big TechQ&A: Maria Ressa says regulate big tech like big pharma
Newly elected president of Botswana, Duma Boko waves to supporters during his inauguration ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana November 8, 2024 REUTERS/Thalefang Charles
Socioeconomic InclusionLGBTQ+ rights in Africa 2024: Progress and setbacks
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    Syria: the war in numbers

  3. 3

    Sweden's so-called 'snitch law' could backfire, create fear

  4. 4

    The Amazon rainforest and five reasons for hope

  5. 5

    Developing countries' debt fears increase with new climate finance

  6. 6

    Deepfake porn tools bypass safeguards to hide in Apple app store

Most Read

  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    Syria: the war in numbers

  3. 3

    Sweden's so-called 'snitch law' could backfire, create fear

  4. 4

    The Amazon rainforest and five reasons for hope

  5. 5

    Developing countries' debt fears increase with new climate finance