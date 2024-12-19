LGBTQ+ rights in Africa 2024: Progress and setbacks

Here are the key developments for LGBTQ+ rights in Africa in 2024

LAGOS - Namibia threw out its colonial-era law sodomy law this year taking the number of African countries with laws targeting LGBTQ+ people from 31 out of 54, down to 30, but elsewhere in 2024 crackdowns intensified.

Here are the significant updates from 2024.

Namibia: In June, the southern African country's high court overturned its colonial-era sodomy law as a result of a legal challenge brought by LGBTQ+ right advocate Friedel Dausab.

In parliamentary elections held in November, the country saw its first two openly LGBTQ+ candidates run for office.

Botswana: LGBTQ+ ally, Duma Boko, won a landslide victory to become the country's president-elect in November. Boko, a human rights lawyer, previously represented LGBTQ+ rights group LEGABIBO in a successful case for recognition in 2014.

In March, a constitutional amendment bill introduced to parliament included the rights of intersex persons, providing protection against discrimination.

Ghana: Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill was passed unanimously by parliament in February, however President Nana Akufo-Addo did not sign the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill into law, leaving it to his successor after December's elections, president-elect John Mahama.

The bill, first introduced in 2021, would further criminalise LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and ban the "promotion" of LGBTQ+ activities.