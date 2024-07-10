How old is 'too old' to be president?

RICHMOND, Virginia – One is 81 and already the oldest man to run the White House. His challenger - a spry 78 - was right behind him. And neither man seems ready to call it quits.

But President Joe Biden's shaky debate performance against his predecessor Donald Trump has reignited discussion about imposing an age limit on candidates seeking the highest office.

"There's no hard and fast rule about these things and there are people (who) would argue otherwise, but...there's a one in three chance that Biden won't make it through a second term and there's about a one in four chance Trump wouldn't," said Gary Schmitt, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

Here's what to know about some of the constitutional and legal issues surrounding age limits and the U.S. workplace:

What are the requirements to run for federal office?

There's no maximum age limit for presidential candidates.

The U.S. Constitution says any president has to be a natural-born U.S. citizen, at least 35 years old, and must have lived in the country for a minimum of 14 years.

U.S. senators must be 30+ and members of the U.S. House have to be at least 25 years old.

More than half a century ago, Biden was once the new kid on the block: elected to the Senate at just 29 and turning 30 less than two months before he was sworn into office in 1973.

Could the U.S. impose a maximum age limit for presidents?

Setting a maximum age limit would require a constitutional amendment, which typically needs a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate and support from three in four states – a nearly impossible bipartisan hurdle in the current climate.

Plus, whatever age you pick is ultimately somewhat arbitrary, said Schmitt, who does back some sort of upper limit.

Already, candidates must be old enough to be trusted - but who is to decide on the right ratio of age to wisdom?

"You can't run for president until you're 35 – well, we both know brilliant people who are savvy and could well be very fine presidents when they're 32," Schmitt said.

U.S. Rep. John James, a Republican from Michigan, introduced a proposal last year to bar anyone aged 75 or older from serving as president, vice president or in Congress. It went nowhere.

Biden was 78 when he assumed the presidency and Trump was 70 - making them the oldest at their first inaugurations, with Ronald Reagan close behind at 69. President Reagan ended up winning a second term and left office at the age of 77.