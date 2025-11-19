Could a new malaria drug be a game-changer in Africa?

Amid rising resistance to anti-malarial drugs across Africa, a new treatment could be the biggest breakthrough in decades.

NAIROBI - Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved with a new, breakthrough treatment for malaria that tackles rising resistance across Africa to the mosquito-borne disease, according to the drug's developers.

Non-profit Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis, said ganaplacide/lumefantrine or GanLum, was more than 97% effective at treating malaria in final stage trials among 1,688 people across 12 African countries.

"GanLum could represent the biggest advance in malaria treatment for decades," said Abdoulaye Djimdé, the trial lead and professor of parasitology and mycology at the University of Science, Techniques and Technologies in Bamako, Mali.

"Drug resistance is a growing threat to Africa, so new treatment options can’t come a moment too soon," he added in a statement.

Malaria, spread when female mosquitoes bite humans, kills nearly 600,000 people a year, with 95% of all deaths occurring in Africa and most victims under the age of five.

Four African countries - Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Tanzania - make up more than half of all global deaths of what is a preventable and curable disease.

Here's what you need to know about the new drug and why it matters.

Why is the development of this new drug important?

The development of GanLum is crucial because malaria remains a major global health threat, particularly in Africa where millions are affected annually.

Rising resistance to existing anti-malarial drugs has made treatment less effective, threatening to reverse decades of progress in controlling the disease.

This new drug offers fresh hope by potentially overcoming resistant malaria strains, which is vital to reducing illness and deaths caused by malaria worldwide.