How Trump could impact U.S. LGBTQ+ asylum rules

Reaching safety has never been easy for LGBTQ+ refugees, but the new U.S. administration could make it even harder

As Donald Trump entered office this week, advocates for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers fear people trying to reach the United States for safety will face greater obstacles and dangers under his administration.

Before he took office, Trump vowed to toughen immigration enforcement to make it harder for everyone to migrate to the United States.

Following his inauguration on Monday, he issued executive orders that suspend the government’s refugee programme and prevent refugees from entering the United States without more “stringent” vetting. Refugees are already the most thoroughly screened people to travel to the United States.

LGBTQ+ people facing persecution and seeking shelter in the United States may now face particularly difficult challenges, in part because of the Trump administration’s position on broader LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the already onerous process of winning asylum for one’s sexual identity.

Here’s what you need to know about the prospects for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers as Trump begins his second term.

Are LGBTQ+ asylum seekers recognized in the U.S.?

To be eligible for asylum under U.S. immigration law, a person must show a credible fear of persecution in their home county based upon membership in a “cognizable social group.”

For decades, the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals has held that members of LGBTQ+ communities from certain countries qualify as such social groups. The first precedential ruling granting asylum based on sexual orientation in the United States came in 1994.

In the years since, the number of LGBTQ+ asylum claims in the United States have increased slowly. Data is difficult to gather because of limited U.S. and international government reporting on the reasons for asylum grants.

One report, by the Williams Institute think tank at University of California in Los Angeles, found that between 2012 and 2017, 11,400 applications for asylum in the United States were filed by LGBTQ+ people, while just 3,899 of these claims were made on the basis of their LGBTQ+ status.

That may be in part because claims by LGBTQ+ people filed because of their identity are difficult to win.