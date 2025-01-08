LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

Despite its openly lesbian leader, the far-right party has targeted LGBTQ+ rights and could influence policy after the election

Elon Musk says "only the AfD can save Germany"

The far-right party is running second in opinion polls

AfD has vowed to restrict some LGBTQ+ rights

BERLIN - Elon Musk's public backing of Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party polling second ahead of February's snap election, has exacerbated fears of rights reversals among LGBTQ+ people concerned about the party's possible influence on policy.

"The portrayal of the AfD as right-wing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party's leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!" Musk wrote in an article in late December. He also plans a live interview with Weidel this week.

However, LGBTQ+ activists have warned that Weidel's party, best-known for its anti-immigration stance, could not only block future rights advances if it does well in the vote, but also reverse LGBTQ-friendly policies introduced in recent years.

Here's what you need to know.

What is AfD's record on LGBTQ+ rights?

Despite having an openly lesbian chancellor candidate who is raising two sons with a Sri Lankan-born woman, AfD has become the loudest voice in the German parliament, or Bundestag, against LGBTQ+ rights.

The party opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage and joint adoption for gay and lesbian couples in 2017, and two years later it filed a motion to revoke gay marriage.

Last year, AfD unsuccessfully sought to challenge a self-identification law that makes it easier for trans people to change their legal gender.

Weidel's party has also voted for bans on the use of different forms of gender-neutral language in official communications in public administration and schools - the bans were passed in five German states, from Bavaria to Saxony.

"The trans pop culture of a minority is being promoted while parents ask themselves how to protect children from it in kindergartens and schools," Weidel said in a 2023 interview with public broadcaster ARD.