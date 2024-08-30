Why LGBTQ+ Germans fear the rise of the far-right

LGBTQ+ activists in Germany fear populist parties could do well in votes in three eastern states, threatening progress on rights

Three eastern German states hold elections in September

Far-right AfD set to make historic gains in three states

LGBTQ+ activists say violence is already on the rise

BERLIN – Activists warn the expected success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in September elections in three eastern German states could put LGBTQ+ rights at risk across the country.

Polls suggest the AfD could come first in the states of Thuringia and Saxony on Sept. 1, and in Brandenburg on Sept. 22, with between 24% and 30% of the vote.

It would be the first time a far-right party has been the largest in a German parliament since World War Two.

Germany's state governments and parliaments have jurisdiction over matters like the police, courts, education and culture, and state elections also determine the composition of the Bundesrat federal upper house of parliament.

Here's what you need to know.

Where does AfD stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

Despite having an openly lesbian co-leader, Alice Weidel, the AfD has become the loudest voice against LGBTQ+ rights in the federal German parliament.

In 2019, it filed a motion to revoke same-sex marriage and in a manifesto ahead of the Thuringia election, it said: "Our political family ideal is that of the family of a mother, a father and children".

The manifesto also said the AfD rejected "gender ideology", pledged to ban "third parties" from delivering sex education lessons in schools and stated that "politically motivated programmes have no place in schools".

The AfD unsuccessfully sought to challenge a law that passed the German federal parliament in April making it easier for trans people to change their legal gender.

"The trans pop culture of a minority is being promoted while parents ask themselves how to protect children from it in kindergartens and schools," Weidel said last year in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.