Monsieur or madame? No need to say when booking a train, EU says

The French national rail service was taken to an EU court over its requirement for gendered titles on its online booking form

LONDON - France's state-owned railway has been ordered to stop collecting passengers' gender markers when they buy tickets online, in what is being hailed as a landmark case for non-binary recognition in the European Union.

Train operator SNCF Connect only offered passengers the choice between selecting "monsieur" or "madame" on their website, which LGBTQ+ groups argued broke the governing principles of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

It is the first case addressing the right to identify as non-binary - a term used to describe someone who is neither male nor female, or both - to reach EU level.

The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that the collection of binary gender data when buying a ticket online was unnecessary and unlawful, and could lead to discrimination.

Here's everything you to know.

What was the case about and how did SNCF breach GDPR principles?

The initial complaint against SNCF was brought to France's national data protection agency (CNIL) by 64 individual customers, supported by rights groups Mousse Association and Stop Homophobie, in 2021.

Those involved argued the inability to buy a train ticket online without identifying as male or female "excludes people who identify as non-binary, particularly among trans or intersex people, or who do not wish to restrict their identity".

The case drew on the GDPR's data minimisation and accuracy principles, the first of which states that a company must ensure the information they process is relevant to its purpose and limited to what is necessary.

CNIL said the complaint was unfounded as SNCF's request for the terms "monsieur" or "madame" could be deemed necessary in order to "indicate civility" in correspondence with customers.

An appeal was lodged with France's Council of State and in 2023 this was escalated to the EU Court of Justice, looking only at the minimisation principle of GDPR.

On Thursday, the court ruled against SNCF, stating that the processing of data for "the purpose of which is to personalise the commercial communication based on their gender identity, cannot be regarded as necessary".

"This case signals over-due progress: less paperwork, fewer binary boxes, and a future where EU law finally recognises and protects non-binary and trans lives. The next generation deserves nothing less," said Richard Köhler, expert advisor at European trans organisation TGEU.