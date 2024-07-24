One in five Africans go hungry as global crises bite - UN

Hunger levels have risen in Africa and the world is off track to meet its goal of ending malnutrition this decade

LAGOS - The world is breaking its promise to end global hunger this decade, the United Nations (U.N.) said on Wednesday, with conflict, climate shocks and economic crises leaving one in five Africans short of food.

Global hunger levels have stayed broadly steady for the past three years, said the U.N. in its wide-ranging report, despite pledges to resolve the problem by 2030.

The issue is global but Africa is at the epicentre of the crisis, with hunger on the rise across the continent, according to the State of Global Hunger and Nutrition report.

A world in flux - be it roiled by war, climate change or economic shocks - has only exacerbated deep-seated inequalities, said the report, which was produced by five U.N. agencies.

And those inequalities have worsened all types of hunger.

The U.N. classifies hunger as chronic or acute and calls it a state of lacking sufficient food. A person is malnourished when their diet is unbalanced and short of key nutrients, which can lead to stunting, wasting, obesity or being overweight.