One Year of War in Gaza: Mental scars that will last a lifetime

After a year of war between Israel and Hamas, Gazans have endured daily traumas that will scar them for life

War is inflicting lifelong trauma on Gazans

Almost all 1.2 million children need mental health support

Adults suffer extreme stress, sleep loss

BEIRUT - Hazem Suleiman lost almost a quarter of his body weight as he and his family fled time and again from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. But what really worries him is the damage you can't see - the invisible trauma that will mark him forever.

"I won't forget the screams of children and women ... I have nightmares of charred bodies. Horror films do not show this, but it is what happened."

The 26-year-old now lives in a tent in the devastated southern city of Khan Younis, alongside his wife, mother and eight children. They are alive, unlike many neighbours and friends, but that doesn't mean they are unscathed.

"My mental state is very bad, and my children are constantly afraid," he said.

Mona Abu Amer hasn't slept in months for fear of bombs crashing into the flimsy tent where she lives with her husband and three children, also in Khan Younis.

She is so stressed all the time that her hair is falling out. A new mother, she also cannot feed her hungry child.

"My milk has suddenly stopped flowing well because of stress and I can no longer breastfeed," she told Context. "My four-month-old son, Mahmoud, is always crying and I cannot do anything to help him."

A year into the Israeli offensive on Gaza, more than two million people out of a total population of around 2.3 million in the enclave have "either experienced or witnessed violent and traumatic events," said Mohammed Abu Shawish, who leads Medical Aid for Palestinians' mental health support work in the strip.

"Mothers in particular face high levels of anxiety as they are balancing the responsibility of protecting their children with the fear of violence," Abu Shawish said in an emailed response to questions.

Most of Gaza's people have been displaced - some up to 10 times - since the Israeli assault was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Since then Israeli air and artillery strikes have reduced much of the strip to rubble and more than 41,600 people have been killed, according to the Gaza health ministry. At least 90,000 people have been wounded.