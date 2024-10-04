  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

One Year of War in Gaza: Mental scars that will last a lifetime

Nazih Osseiran profile picture
Menna Farouk profile picture

Nazih Osseiran,Menna Farouk

Published: 5 hours and 16 mins ago

Palestinians make their way to return to neighbourhoods in the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians make their way to return to neighbourhoods in the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

What’s the context?

After a year of war between Israel and Hamas, Gazans have endured daily traumas that will scar them for life

  • War is inflicting lifelong trauma on Gazans
  • Almost all 1.2 million children need mental health support
  • Adults suffer extreme stress, sleep loss

BEIRUT - Hazem Suleiman lost almost a quarter of his body weight as he and his family fled time and again from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. But what really worries him is the damage you can't see - the invisible trauma that will mark him forever.

"I won't forget the screams of children and women ... I have nightmares of charred bodies. Horror films do not show this, but it is what happened."

The 26-year-old now lives in a tent in the devastated southern city of Khan Younis, alongside his wife, mother and eight children. They are alive, unlike many neighbours and friends, but that doesn't mean they are unscathed.

"My mental state is very bad, and my children are constantly afraid," he said.

Mona Abu Amer hasn't slept in months for fear of bombs crashing into the flimsy tent where she lives with her husband and three children, also in Khan Younis.

She is so stressed all the time that her hair is falling out. A new mother, she also cannot feed her hungry child.

"My milk has suddenly stopped flowing well because of stress and I can no longer breastfeed," she told Context. "My four-month-old son, Mahmoud, is always crying and I cannot do anything to help him."

A year into the Israeli offensive on Gaza, more than two million people out of a total population of around 2.3 million in the enclave have "either experienced or witnessed violent and traumatic events," said Mohammed Abu Shawish, who leads Medical Aid for Palestinians' mental health support work in the strip.

"Mothers in particular face high levels of anxiety as they are balancing the responsibility of protecting their children with the fear of violence," Abu Shawish said in an emailed response to questions.

Most of Gaza's people have been displaced - some up to 10 times - since the Israeli assault was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

Since then Israeli air and artillery strikes have reduced much of the strip to rubble and more than 41,600 people have been killed, according to the Gaza health ministry. At least 90,000 people have been wounded.

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, September 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Go DeeperSickness can be 'death sentence' in Gaza as war fuels disease
Truck drivers sit near lines of aid trucks for Gaza waiting to be deployed, in Al Arish, Egypt, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Go DeeperExtreme heat poses new challenge for aid agencies in Gaza
A Palestinian woman holds her newborn twins at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 2, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Go DeeperGaza's pregnant women defy odds to give birth, protect babies

The bald numbers do little to convey the depth of trauma for people who have lived through the destruction. The mental scars, especially for children, are profound, relief workers say.

The U.N. children's agency UNICEF estimates that almost all of Gaza's 1.2 million children need mental health support.

"They have lost their sense of belonging to their family, to their siblings to their parents because neither their mother nor their father or anyone else can provide them with that feeling of safety," said Israa Al-Qahwaji, a Gaza-based mental health and psychosocial support coordinator with Save the Children.

"No one can protect them."

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Palestinian children wait to receive food as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Palestinian children wait to receive food as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Litany of mental health needs

In June, Save the Children said up to 21,000 children were believed to be missing in Gaza - this includes 17,000 unaccompanied and separated children and 4,000 children buried under the rubble. An unknown number are believed to be interred in mass graves.

Others have been forcibly disappeared, including an unknown number detained and transferred out of Gaza amid reports of ill-treatment and torture, the agency said.

Those that have survived are particularly vulnerable to developing mental health and psychosocial problems, Abu Shawish said.

The trauma children are experiencing may come to define their lives and contribute to a litany of mental illnesses ranging from cognitive and educational challenges to behavioural issues and chronic health disorders, he added.

The mental toll weighs particularly heavy on wounded children.

In April, UNICEF cited data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health showing that more than 12,000 children – or almost 70 children every day – had been injured in Gaza since October.

No time for hugs

Al-Qahwaji said the most important thing for a child's mental health is a sense of safety. That feeling "completely collapsed," when children lost their homes during the conflict, she said.

To combat the extensive and extended exposure to trauma, she provides mental health support sessions, called grounding sessions, and works with children to stop them from dissociating so they can cope with the demands of surviving in a war zone.

But Al-Qahwaji wonders if anything can combat the brutality of the war and the savage existence it is imposing on people. She and her colleagues try, but they too are enduring the same mental and physical hardships.

Small wins are often all they can hope for.

Children sit on damaged cars, as Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Children sit on damaged cars as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Children sit on damaged cars as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

"We see things that might be simple, but for us they mean a lot," she said.

For example, a few weeks ago, a woman burst into tears as she held her child during a support session Al-Qahwaji was leading. It was the first time the women had hugged her child since the war began.

"She loves her child dearly but she doesn't have time to think about him," Al-Qahwaji said. "She is only worried about keeping him alive: getting him water, getting him food, and that does not only take up all of your day, but that of the entire family as well."

Suleiman, who used to captain a cycling team, feels the same burden. He now rides his bicycle over long distances every day just to get water and food for his children.

Abu Amer is also intent on surviving but she knows a harsh reckoning is coming.

"What I can think about right now is hoping that we survive," she said. "But even if we survive, we will be haunted by the terrifying memories of this war."

(Reporting by Nazih Osseiran and Menna Farouk; Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Tags

  • War and conflict

Free event

Trust Conference

22 October – 23 October 2024 | London

What roles must CEOs and businesses play when it comes to climate, socio-economic inclusion and the use of AI for good? Join experts working towards fairer societies at the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s annual event.

Find out more
TC Banner OrganisationTC Banner Organisation
Tulips bloom in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tulips bloom in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Palestinians make their way to return to neighbourhoods in the eastern side of Khan Younis after Israeli forces pulled out from the area, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Socioeconomic InclusionOne Year of War in Gaza: Mental scars that will last a lifetime
A girl walks past the debris and mud following the floods brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 25, 2024. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Climate RisksCrowd-sourcing data could help Philippines tackle deadly floods
People look at the destruction following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Swannanoa, North Carolina, U.S., October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Climate RisksNorth Carolina won big from Biden on climate. Do voters care?
People stand near damaged boats caused by Hurricane Otis on October 25, 2023, in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Climate RisksAlive and uninsured: rebuilding businesses after hurricanes
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    'Too much humiliation': Why Samsung workers are striking in India

  3. 3

    What is Trump running mate J.D. Vance’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights?

  4. 4

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  5. 5

    New Afghan morality law risks erasing women from media

  6. 6

    Why is the weather becoming more extreme?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    'Too much humiliation': Why Samsung workers are striking in India

  3. 3

    What is Trump running mate J.D. Vance’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights?

  4. 4

    Which US states are banning abortion as election nears?

  5. 5

    New Afghan morality law risks erasing women from media