Why are 7 out of 10 maternal deaths still taking place in Africa?

Our continent’s future is being born again - we are called upon to start a new chapter by investing in women and newborns, where our actions have the greatest impact

H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is the President of the Republic of South Africa.

There are stories passed down from our mothers and grandmothers about life’s beginnings. Reverberating stories of joy and pride, but stories that are whispered, fraught with shame and sadness. We speak of babies miscarried and stillborn, of those born too soon and of mothers who passed away suddenly, leaving families inconsolable. However, many of these stories remain unheard, contributing to the neglect of maternal and child health.

We have made significant strides towards better health outcomes for women, newborns, children and adolescents. Only 20 years ago, most births in Africa happened at home, where we could not monitor adverse outcomes. Today, more than half of births occur at a health facility. Yet, this is still the lowest rate of any region in the world – far below the target of 90% needed to reach the Sustainable Development Goals for maternal and newborn survival.

So why do 7 out of 10 maternal deaths continue to take place in Africa? If we truly value mothers and babies, why are we slow in preventing mortality?

Where you live should not determine whether you survive or not. Who you are should not determine the value of your life. How much money you have should not determine the quality of health care you can access. Your skin colour should not determine your inherent worth and right to dignity.