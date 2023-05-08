  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.
Climate
Inclusive Economies
Tech & Society

Why are 7 out of 10 maternal deaths still taking place in Africa?

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa profile picture

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

Published: 6 hours and 43 mins ago

A mother checks on her two babies as they lie on her bed at her house in Keur Assane Mbaye village, Thies region, Senegal May 26, 2022
opinion

A mother checks on her two babies as they lie on her bed at her house in Keur Assane Mbaye village, Thies region, Senegal May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Our continent’s future is being born again - we are called upon to start a new chapter by investing in women and newborns, where our actions have the greatest impact

H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is the President of the Republic of South Africa.

There are stories passed down from our mothers and grandmothers about life’s beginnings. Reverberating stories of joy and pride, but stories that are whispered, fraught with shame and sadness. We speak of babies miscarried and stillborn, of those born too soon and of mothers who passed away suddenly, leaving families inconsolable. However, many of these stories remain unheard, contributing to the neglect of maternal and child health.

We have made significant strides towards better health outcomes for women, newborns, children and adolescents. Only 20 years ago, most births in Africa happened at home, where we could not monitor adverse outcomes. Today, more than half of births occur at a health facility. Yet, this is still the lowest rate of any region in the world – far below the target of 90% needed to reach the Sustainable Development Goals for maternal and newborn survival.

So why do 7 out of 10 maternal deaths continue to take place in Africa? If we truly value mothers and babies, why are we slow in preventing mortality?

Where you live should not determine whether you survive or not. Who you are should not determine the value of your life. How much money you have should not determine the quality of health care you can access. Your skin colour should not determine your inherent worth and right to dignity.

Ghanaian junior high student Juliet Opoku
Go DeeperPeriod pad prices push girls out of school in Africa
A woman reacts as she prepares a brazier in front of a makeshift hair saloon, during electricity outages in Soweto, South Africa, June 19,2020
Go DeeperSouth Africa’s electricity crisis puts women at risk
A woman comes out from a mobile cancer detection unit after her mammography examination during a free medical check-up camp in a slum area in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 6, 2011
Go DeeperWomen sacrifice their health to shield families from spiking costs

Today, a movement is sweeping through Africa. Our countries and communities are brimming with ambition and innovation, powered by the largest generation of young people the world has ever known.

To realise our ambitions of economic and social prosperity for all, we need to focus on where it all begins, with the survival and well-being of mothers and babies.

Today, around the world, there will be 12,000 deaths resulting from complications around birth, including women, newborns and stillborns. Half of these deaths are in Africa.

The burden of preterm births—the leading cause of newborn death—has hardly changed in 20 years. The numbers of stillbirths, too, remain unacceptably high with two million families a year suffering preventable losses, often in silence or stigma.

This cannot be tolerated. So, in our parliaments, in our communities and in our clinics, let us speak for change, and let us invest where it matters most.

First, we need to listen carefully to what women and families tell us about what matters most to them, including how crucial it is that care is there when it is needed most, provided with quality and respect.

We need to invest in the building blocks of our health system, including better data to improve planning, monitoring and evaluating the health system and a well-equipped workforce, especially with more midwives.

We must join the dots between women’s health and what underpins it, including promoting and protecting gender-related issues. Women’s access to sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, is a fundamental right.

Together, we can avert 30 million maternal and newborn deaths and stillbirths worldwide by 2030, including more than 15 million in Africa alone.

We hear the cries of our mothers, grandmothers and men who have lost their wives, mothers and children. It is time to commit to change.

The International Maternal Newborn Health Conference will begin on May 8 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

Wealth inequality
Race and inequality
Poverty
Economic inclusion

Go Deeper

Related

Get ‘Policy, honestly’ to learn how big decisions impact ordinary people.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A commuter searches for a place to park his bicycle outside Copenhagen’s central station, March 28, 2023
Green CitiesPromising the moon? Oslo’s bold climate change goal falls short
A user in a local grocery store uses FaceDonate, a donations app that lets users receive and pay for essential items with face scans, in east London, Britain on April 24, 2023
Digital RightsUK food bank users swap face scans for free food
Pharmacy employees serve customers in Beirut, Lebanon May 28, 2021.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Socioeconomic InclusionStark choices for Lebanon’s trans people in economic freefall
Britain's King Charles III (2L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talk to guests including German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (L) during a Green Energy Reception at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, on March 29, 2023. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS
NatureCommonwealth hard hit by climate impacts
A man is silhouetted against the backdrop of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) as overhead power cables are seen in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 10, 2015

Most Read