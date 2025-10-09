Indian student chases American Dream despite US H-1B uncertainties

An Indian student describes his concerns as he waits to hear back from U.S. colleges amid Trump's immigration curbs.

The U.S. hosted 465,000 Indian students in 2023, the highest number of the 1.3 million abroad, followed by Canada, Britain and Australia, Indian government data showed.

The H-1B visa, typically issued for three years and renewable for another three, has enabled U.S. tech firms to hire millions of skilled foreign workers to fill talent gaps.

Indians were by far the biggest beneficiaries of H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71% of those approved, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, U.S. government data showed.

For decades, the H-1B visa has been the gateway to a new life ; a chance for young engineers and scientists from India, China and other countries to turn years of study into high-paying jobs and the possibility of permanent residency.

Last month, Trump said his administration would impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly-skilled foreign workers, up from around $2,000 to $5,000 that employers were paying to sponsor them.

NEW DELHI - Since President Donald Trump's H-1B visa crackdown, many Indian students who once dreamed of a world-class education, lucrative careers and a better quality of life, are nervous about tougher and more unpredictable U.S. immigration rules.

Foreign students who graduate from U.S. universities often use the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme to get work experience and then obtain the H-1B.

Many young Indians are now rethinking their plans to pursue higher studies and careers in the United States and scoping other destinations, according to education consultants.

Bengaluru-based Piyush is a 26-year-old who still wants to do an MBA in the United States. He asked for his full name not to be used, fearing it could affect his visa chances.

This is his story:

I have been in India all my life. I have studied and worked here and honestly, I have had enough. It is time to go. It is really hard in this country.

You end up working your entire life, only to earn peanuts. Basic things like housing are unaffordable in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Ever since I was a teenager, my dream has been to go to the United States - the promised land. The salaries, the work culture, the people are very, very good. I want to work with high-calibre peers and obviously, earn better.

After an MBA, annual salaries are about $150,000. If it is in consulting or finance, it could be up to $250,000. Buying a house or a car is not a luxury with that kind of pay.

Everything is much more within reach over there.

I thought 'MBA is my last shot at leaving', so I applied to a bunch of places - from Columbia Business School in New York to University of Chicago Booth School of Business. I'm hoping to hear back from them in early December.

My plan is to go on a student F-1 visa, get OPT for work experience and then the H-1B. I want to buy a car, eat good food, travel, but the main focus will be to recover my MBA expenses.

But with Trump's latest $100,000 move on H-1B visas, I'm worried about what the future holds for me.

It is stressful because he shoots from the hip. There are so many drastic changes, so many uncertainties.

He has not provided any clarity on whether the $100,000 rule applies to those who go from F-1 to OPT to H-1B, or only to those coming directly on an H-1B. I have spoken to immigration consultants, but the reviews are mixed. The jury is still out and that makes me nervous.

The new $100,000 fee means that I won't be able to apply to small companies. They would struggle to sponsor me.

I have also heard that many companies have stopped offering summer internships to international students, which is disappointing because these eventually convert into full-time jobs.