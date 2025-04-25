Reporter's notebook: Bitten in the world's malaria hotspot

A friend's death; recurring infections: Our Lagos reporter shares her malaria experience as US aid cuts spark fear of a resurgence.

LAGOS - I had a nagging suspicion that I had malaria - again - even before my test results came back from the lab.

Two weeks before, my joints began to ache and routine tasks, like taking a shower, left me panting as though I had run a race. During the day, my head was pounding and at night fever had me tossing and turning in my sweat-soaked bed.

By the time I got to the hospital, I could barely stand. Every cell in my body hurt.

Those are just the symptoms; the treatment is another matter altogether.

The antimalarials I was given to attack the parasite multiplying in my liver and infecting my red blood cells made me feel dreadful. Like I'd been thrown against a brick wall. Hard.

And still I was lucky - I didn't need to be hospitalised or given IV drugs.

Two days into taking the four-day course of antimalarials, I realised there was no way I could even write so I was forced to take time off from work.

I'm one of thousands of Nigerians who will have called in sick this week because of malaria, which is caused by a parasite transmitted through the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito.

And that's because I live in the world's malaria hotspot. Nigeria, Afria's most populous nation, accounted for around 40% of the nearly 600,000 global malaria deaths recorded in 2023 - that's around 200,000 lives that year, and every year.