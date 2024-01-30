How is climate change spreading neglected tropical diseases?

Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya are moving into new areas as temperatures rise, hitting efforts to combat them

LAGOS - Global warming will cause a catastrophic rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, spreading them to less affected places including Europe and the United States, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said this month.

That is raising concern over global efforts to eradicate a host of debilitating neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that still cause immense suffering among millions of the world's poorest people, even though they can be prevented or cured.

What are neglected tropical diseases (NTDs)?

NTDs is a broad term that describes a group of 20 infectious illnesses, including dengue, lymphatic filariasis, soil-transmitted helminth infections, and trachoma. Many of them are vector-borne - spread by flies, mosquitoes and other insects - and mostly found in poor communities in tropical and subtropical regions of the world.

Altogether, more than a billion people are impacted by NTDs, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, and they cause thousands of preventable deaths each year.

Many more people are blinded, disabled and disfigured due to the diseases, which perpetuate a cycle of poverty, keeping millions of children out of school and adults from work.

The diseases afflict those without access to clean water, sanitation and the basic health services required to protect people against infection by bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, meaning those living in poor, rural areas or conflict zones are at particular risk.

What diseases are being fuelled by climate change?

Tropical disease experts say a resurgence of vector-borne diseases in areas where they were previously eliminated or controlled is imminent as climate changes raises global temperatures and disrupts rainfall patterns.

Heavy rains, for example, can flood urban waterways, turning them into favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and a warmer climate accelerates the life cycle of parasites, thereby increasing their population.

Drought, meanwhile, can lead people and disease vectors to migrate elsewhere in search of water - causing NTDs to spread with them.