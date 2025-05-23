Newsletters
Trans refugees fear abuse, death as Kenya plans to integrate camps

Jackson Okata profile picture

Jackson Okata

Published: 6 hours and 24 mins ago

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

What’s the context?

Some trans refugees say the Kenyan government's Shirika plan to integrate the camps into society puts them in even greater danger.

  • Kenya plans to integrate refugees into society
  • Trans refugees fear Shirika Plan could put them at risk
  • Some trans refugees say they would rather return home

KAKUMA, Kenya - Weeks after the launch of an ambitious plan to integrate refugees into Kenyan society, some transgender refugees say they would rather return home and risk the dangers they originally fled than face the possibility of fresh abuse in Kenya.

In the Kakuma camp, in northern Kenya, transgender refugees say the government's Shirika Plan could expose them to transphobia and violence. 

Around 165 transgender refugees, most of those in Kakuma, live in the area of the camp called Block 13. Many said they had already experienced violence and discrimination and fear the risks would be even higher once the camps are integrated into Kenyan society.

"If we have been attacked inside the camp, which is a protected zone, what guarantees do we have that we will not be attacked in an open society?" asked Emily Elisa, a 32-year-old trans woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who has been in Kakuma for seven years. 

"The camp has never been safe for all queer refugees, but for transgender people, it has been more of a death trap," Elisa said, adding that she had been attacked five times. 

Trena, a 24-year-old transgender woman who has been in Kakuma for five years and did not want to give her last name, said other refugees beat her and her partner in 2023 for wearing rainbow bracelets. Trena's dreadlocks were shaved off. 

"When we reported the matter to the police at the camp, they referred us to UNHCR (the United Nations Refugee agency). We were advised to stop portraying transgender traits publicly," Trena said.

Trena said if the Shirika Plan went ahead she would go back to Uganda.

"My mother has been my biggest supporter, and she has always been concerned about my security in Kenya. I know she will be more devastated if she hears that I have been hurt or even killed in Kenya. I'd rather go back to her," she said.

Daniel Kabonge, director of the Refugee Independence Support Organization, which helps queer refugees, said his organisation had received 85 repatriation requests, with 20 other people wanting to arrange private resettlement.

He said his organisation had been meeting trans refugees who want to be repatriated and urging them to reconsider.

"They must be alive to the fact that as much as they are exposed to some risks here, going back to Uganda, Burundi, or DR Congo puts them at even greater danger," he said. 

"For those who insist on going back home, we will refer them to UNHCR for further assistance."

'Easy targets'

The Shirika Plan will transform Kakuma and the Dadaab refugee camp near the border with Somalia - two of the world's largest refugee camps - into open cities and allow more than 800,000 refugees to get jobs, healthcare and other services. 

The refugees at the camps will also be able to choose to leave the settlements to live alongside Kenyans.

Organisations representing LGBTQ+ refugees have said their needs are being ignored as the plan, which will be implemented over 11 years, is being finalised. 

"The Kenyan government has not been able to safeguard our fundamental human rights within the camps, and there is no guarantee that we will be protected out there," said Latifah Rose, spokesperson for Trans Initiative Kakuma, a rights group. 

Most of the trans refugees at Kakuma are from DRC, Burundi and Uganda, where one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws was enacted in 2023.

Claire Rose, a 26-year-old trans woman from Uganda, survived an arson attack at the camp in 2021. She said transgender refugees had been easy targets due to their physical presentation and dress.

"As much as the Kenyan community is welcoming to other queer refugees, many are yet to embrace transgender persons," Rose said.

A refugee sits by the door of a shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A refugee sits by the door of a shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A refugee sits by the door of a shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Trump effect

Maama Makeba, a trans refugee and executive director of Matasia Trans Capability in Nairobi, which offers support to transgender refugees, said many trans refugees had hoped to be eventually resettled in the United States.

But the return to office of President Donald Trump, who has paused refugee resettlement from most parts of the world, has ended that dream.

"When they say they want to go back home, it is out of desperation. Many had hoped for resettlement, but the return of Trump dampened their spirits," she said. 

Kabonge said his organisation had made it clear to refugees that resettlement was unlikely in the near future "due to limited opportunities and the Trump effect".

Kenya's Department of Refugee Services said resettlement and repatriation fall under the UNHCR.

"The government will not stop anyone willing to return to their countries. We will be willing to facilitate such requests, together with UNHCR," John Burugu, commissioner for refugee services, told Context.

Some politicians from northern Kenya are also opposed to the Shirika Plan, saying local communities are not ready.

"How can the government talk of integrating refugees when the host community is still struggling with access to basic services like health, water, roads and education?" asked Daniel Epuyo, a member of parliament for the Turkana West constituency where Kakuma is located. 

Njoki Mwangi, UNHCR spokesperson in Nairobi, said the organisation had not yet received any repatriation requests from trans refugees, but would not stop anyone who wanted to return home.

"If one feels safe enough to go back, they can be allowed, but that is their decision to make," she said.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
