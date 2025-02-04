Trump halts U.S. refugee programme: Who is affected?

Trump's decision to pause the U.S. refugee admissions programme has affected people from Somalia to Afghanistan

NAIROBI - President Donald Trump has halted the resettlement of refugees from overseas by suspending an admissions programme indefinitely, causing flights to be cancelled and spreading fear among those who hoped to build new lives in the United States.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and calling for a review in three months to determine whether the programme sufficiently benefits Americans.

"The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, ... in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees," said the order.

"This order suspends the USRAP (United States Refugee Admissions Program) until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States," it added.

Here's what you need to know about refugee admissions to the United States.

What is the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP)?

The United States has the largest refugee resettlement programme in the world and has admitted over 3 million refugees over the last five decades.

After the fall of South Vietnam to communist forces in 1975, the United States granted entry to hundreds of thousands of Southeast Asian refugees.

The country's first official federal effort to resettle refugees, known as the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), was not created until passage of the Refugee Act of 1980.

However, in recent years, USRAP has come under increasing scrutiny, and the number of people allowed into the U.S. has fluctuated based on global events and U.S. priorities.