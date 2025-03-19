USAID cuts are 'worst I've ever seen,' says Sudanese aid worker

The head of the Practical Action charity in Sudan says USAID cuts have left communities without power and water during Ramadan.

NAIROBI - With more than 30 years experience as a humanitarian worker in Sudan, Muna Eltahir thought she had seen it all.

The northeastern African nation has in recent years witnessed mass public protests and coups and is embroiled in an almost two-year civil war which has pitted the Sudanese army against rebel Rapid Support Forces.

Throughout these tumultuous events, Eltahir's charity Practical Action has continued its work helping communities cope with the increasingly severe effects of climate change.

Sudan is highly vulnerable to global warming, facing more frequent droughts, erratic rainfall and regular flooding, all of which hit farming, livelihoods and food security.

But Eltahir says U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to stop aid to some of the poorest countries in the world, including Sudan, has proved to be Practical Action's biggest challenge.

What work does Practical Action do in Sudan?

We are currently working in Kassala and Gedarif states. These areas are drought prone as there is erratic rainfall. We provide communities with drought-resistant seeds, tools and knowledge to grow crops, such as millet, to feed themselves and sell to have some income.

We also help communities to construct water points such as water tanks which they link through pipes to nearby water sources such as rivers and lakes.

In addition, we also offer solar panels to the communities - through an affordable pay-as-you-go scheme - which provide lighting but also power water pumps to irrigate their crops.

We were helping nearly 400,000 people before the USAID cuts were announced in January.