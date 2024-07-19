What is India's 'NEET' medical exam scandal?

Resident doctors with Centre-run government hospitals participate in a protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling, outside Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

What’s the context? India's prestigious medical entrance exam has been hit by cheating allegations but why is it so important and what happens now?

Medical entrance exam hit by malpractice allegations

Top court to rule on re-test after student petitions

Investigations launched into allegations of irregularities NEW DELHI - India's top court is expected to decide on Monday whether to cancel the results of a college medical entrance exam and order a re-sit after the competitive test was hit by a wave of allegations, including that the paper was leaked. More than 2.4 million people took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, in May, competing for more than 100,000 spots in government and private colleges. Taking the exam is the only way to get into undergraduate medical courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which adminsters the test has said it identified some isolated incidents of cheating but the integrity of the examination was sound. Some students argue those who did not cheat or use unfair advantages should not have to sit the test again, but others say the alleged irregularities were so widespread that the only fair way to resolve the issue is to run the exam again.

Here's what you need to know about the NEET-UG scandal that has rocked India, raising questions about the exam itself and the NTA. What are the allegations? The NEET-UG - one of India's largest entrance exams by applicant numbers - took place in May, with results announced on June 4. When an unusually high number of students got a perfect 720 score - 61 compared to two last year - the test came under scrutiny, with people highlighting errors in the questions and unusual grading, such as the awarding of compensatory marks for delays at exam centres. There were also allegations from some students that the paper was leaked, that some people cheated and that some of the bubble answer sheets, where candidates colour in the letter corresponding to the correct answer, were tampered with. In the eastern state of Bihar, police launched an investigation into the leak allegations and more than a dozen people were arrested. Police have also made at least 15 arrests in several other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, over allegations of impersonation and cheating. Exam paper leaks are common in India, where millions compete for places at top government colleges to secure degrees that could land them well-paying, stable jobs in the future, either in India or abroad.

Resident doctors with Centre-run government hospitals participate in a protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling, outside Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis Resident doctors with Centre-run government hospitals participate in a protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling, outside Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Why are Indian students angry about the exam? Every year tens of millions of students try to get into one of the premier public medical or engineering colleges, hoping a career in these sectors will deliver respect, social status and a good paycheck in a country grappling with a jobs crisis. They spend months or even years preparing, and often shell out large sums of money to pay for 'cram school' coaching centre fees, textbooks, and living expenses while studying. Now many say they are frustrated by the lack of transparency in the process, and are starting to lose faith in the NTA. They are angry also because if more people are getting top marks - and therefore first refusal on places in government colleges - it makes it harder for others to secure a place. Government college places are prized as they offer cheaper courses than private institutions. Since the results were announced, student groups and political parties have staged protests, launched social media campaigns and gone to court to demand a full investigation. How have authorities responded? The NTA said there were some cases of impersonators taking the test, but has denied paper leaks and said "the integrity of the examination was not compromised". However, it set up a panel to look into the issue. The panel found 63 cases of students using "unfair means" but it did not give details. It made a series of recommendations and the NTA said it acted on some of these; it barred more than 20 candidates from future exams and launched legal cases against alleged impersonators. It also said it had measures in place during the exam to stop any cheating. These included biometric verification and CCTV surveillance, and it checked the academic background of the top scorers too. In response to a host of petitions, India's top court in June ordered 1,563 candidates, who had received compensatory marks, to re-take the exam. Only 813 did. The government removed the NTA chief late June and formed a committee to review and overhaul the agency. It also launched a criminal investigation into the allegations. The country's top crime fighting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has arrested dozens of people, including a man suspected of stealing the NEET-UG question paper from an NTA trunk. What happens now? Depending on Monday's expected ruling, candidates will either have to re-take the test or come up with a plan B for their futures. If they do not have to re-take the exam, the more than 1.3 million students who passed will likely head for their NEET-UG counselling, which is the process by places are allotted in medical colleges. There are about six rounds of counselling, depending on the number of vacant spots in each course, including medicine, dental and nursing. In the wake of NEET-UG row, the government postponed or cancelled a host of other standardised tests, including a common university entrance exam, the NEET (Postgraduate), and a test for government teaching jobs, leaving millions facing an uncertain future. (Reporting by Annie Banerji @anniebanerji, Editing by Clar Ni Chonghaile.)