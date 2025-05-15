What is it like to be LGBTQ+ in Putin's Russia?

From going to the doctor to finding a job, a new survey shows LGBTQ+ Russians face multiple challenges in their daily lives.

BERLIN - Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Russians say they live in fear of discrimination or worse at work, in schools and at medical centres, according to a survey released this week.

The largest ever survey of LGBTQ+ communities was carried out by ComingOut and the Sphere Foundation, Russian rights groups supporting LGBTQ+ people in the country and abroad, and polled more than 6,400 people from Moscow to Russia's Far East.

Here is what you need to know.

How has Russia targeted LGBTQ+ rights?

In 2013, Russian lawmakers passed a government-sponsored ban on distributing "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships" among minors, which led to activists being arrested and Pride marches banned.

In December 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed an amendment to the law, extending the prohibition to all age groups.

One year later, Russia banned trans people from changing their legal gender on identity documents or undergoing transition-related medical care such as sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy.

In March last year, Russia added what it calls the "LGBT movement" to a list of extremist and terrorist organisations, a decision that was in line with a Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ+ activists should be designated as extremists.

The crackdown has led to the arrest of journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, with many others leaving the country. Police have also raided multiple gay clubs and LGBTQ+ events.