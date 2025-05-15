What is it like to be LGBTQ+ in Putin's Russia?

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.
From going to the doctor to finding a job, a new survey shows LGBTQ+ Russians face multiple challenges in their daily lives.
BERLIN - Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Russians say they live in fear of discrimination or worse at work, in schools and at medical centres, according to a survey released this week.
The largest ever survey of LGBTQ+ communities was carried out by ComingOut and the Sphere Foundation, Russian rights groups supporting LGBTQ+ people in the country and abroad, and polled more than 6,400 people from Moscow to Russia's Far East.
In 2013, Russian lawmakers passed a government-sponsored ban on distributing "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships" among minors, which led to activists being arrested and Pride marches banned.
In December 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed an amendment to the law, extending the prohibition to all age groups.
One year later, Russia banned trans people from changing their legal gender on identity documents or undergoing transition-related medical care such as sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy.
In March last year, Russia added what it calls the "LGBT movement" to a list of extremist and terrorist organisations, a decision that was in line with a Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ+ activists should be designated as extremists.
The crackdown has led to the arrest of journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, with many others leaving the country. Police have also raided multiple gay clubs and LGBTQ+ events.
The new survey showed that although many LGBTQ+ Russians are not out to their friends, family or colleagues, they can still face discrimination when trying to access education, jobs or healthcare.
Only 25% of respondents said their doctors knew their sexual orientation or gender identity, but 29% said they had avoided going to the doctor at least once last year due fear of facing discrimination, even when they are were not out to healthcare professionals.
For trans people, the percentage avoiding a visit to a clinic was 53%.
The study also said 28% of LGBTQ+ Russians faced discrimination at work or in school due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, including being fired, bullied, disqualified from hiring processes or insulted by colleagues or educators.
That is despite 41% of them hiding their identity in the workplace or places of study, with many saying they had faced negative consequences after being outed.
"Repressive laws reinforce the homophobia and transphobia already present in Russian society," Nina Pavlova, a researcher at ComingOut, told Context.
"People who hold homophobic or transphobic beliefs become even more convinced that they are right and are more likely to act on these beliefs by firing queer people, denying them services or housing, and using violence against them."
Since the 2013 "gay propaganda" ban, Russia's anti-LGBTQ+ law has been used to censor LGBTQ+ content on streaming platforms, online marketplaces and apps like Duolingo.
The new survey found that 88% of respondents said they were affected by the censorship with 91% censoring themselves in their daily lives, for example on social media or dating apps, to avoid repression and blackmail.
This makes it more difficult for them to access online and offline LGBTQ+ content, including healthcare and other services targeting the community as well as relevant news.
The survey also found that teachers and students avoid LGBTQ+ topics due to increased government scrutiny of educational institutions.
"Queer people are going back into the closet," Pavlova said. "Censorship and self-censorship lead to severe social isolation, which in turn worsens mental health."
Reporting by Enrique Anarte; Editing by Jon Hemming.
