Which Paralympic sports allow trans athletes to take part?

LONDON - Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo will become one of the first openly transgender athletes to compete in the Paralympics as the 2024 Games kicked off in Paris this week.

The 50-year-old, who is visually impaired, will represent Italy in the women's 200 and 400 metre races. Her participation has captured global attention following intense debate over trans inclusion during the Olympic Games earlier this summer.

Although it was widely reported that Petrillo would be the first trans woman to compete in the Paralympics, Dutch discus thrower Ingrid van Kranen is believed have been the first after she came ninth in the 2016 Rio Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) allows each sporting body to set its own policies on who can participate in the Paralympics.

Which Paralympic sports have policies for trans athletes?

Paralympic athletes undergo an evaluation ahead of the Games to assess how their disability affects their sporting ability.

Each sporting body is then responsible for the event's participation policies but, unlike in the Olympics, few Paralympic events have specific policies on the inclusion of trans athletes.

Some events, including archery and cycling, share the same governing body as the Olympics, and therefore the same rules.

World Archery says that trans women competing in both Games must demonstrate low levels of testosterone, and must not have competed in the male category of the sport at international level within the last four years.

In cycling, trans women are completely banned from competing in female categories if they underwent puberty before starting their transition.

Other sports can differ drastically between the Olympics and Paralympics. Both swimming and athletic events in the Paralympics allow anyone legally recognised as a woman to compete as female if they are eligible for their disability category.

In the Olympics, trans women who transitioned after puberty are banned from female categories in both sports.

Both the Paralympic sporting bodies for swimming and athletics also said they would refer to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines on trans athletes where necessary.

These guidelines are for where sports don't have their own policy, and emphasise that there should not be a presumption of advantage towards trans competitors and sporting bodies should consider "actual risk".

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), which governs goalball, blind football and Para judo, told Context there was no blanket policy on trans athletes, although the subject has been raised.