Why is France making abortion a constitutional right?

France is on track to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution, with backing for the pioneering step galvanised by US rollback

Senate backs making abortion a woman's right

French act in wake of US backtrack on Roe v. Wade

Campaigners hope for domino effect across Europe

BRUSSELS – Flying in the face of a U.S. rollback on reproductive rights, France moved closer on Wednesday to making abortion a woman's constitutional right - a push hailed as a world first by supporters.

Lawmakers in the Senate overwhelmingly backed a constitutional amendment to grant women a "guaranteed freedom" to end any unwanted pregnancy up to 14 weeks. Final approval is expected in a special joint session of lawmakers due in the coming days.

The French effort to constitutionalise abortion was a direct response to the rollback of reproductive rights in the United States by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Supporters say the measure would better protect women's rights because it is harder to change the constitution, while opponents say it is superfluous, as abortion access is already guaranteed.

Here is what you need to know about abortion in France today and what message the reform might send to the rest of Europe, where most countries offer access to abortion in the first 12-14 weeks of pregnancy, while Poland and Malta have de-facto bans.

What are the rules in France and why change them?

Women have had a legal right to abortion in France since 1975 and current law permits a termination up to 14 weeks.

In 1988, it became the first country to legalise the use of mifepristone as an abortion drug. The cost of abortion, surgical or drug-induced, is covered by national health insurance.

While abortion is widely available and has few legal limitations in France, supporters of the constitutional amendment bill say it sends a strong signal to increasingly vocal opponents of women's rights.

Abortion campaigners point to the rising power of far-right political groups in France and in pockets across Europe, citing attempts to limit reproductive rights in Hungary and Poland.