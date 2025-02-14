Why LGBTQ+ asylum access varies across the EU

While some LGBTQ+-friendly countries see hundreds of claims, others count just a handful each year.

LONDON - As protections for LGBTQ+ people are rolled back in parts of the world, the European Union has said that the number of asylum applications based on sexual orientation and gender identity have increased in recent years.

Yet many European countries are looking to limit migration, stirring worries among LGBTQ+ advocates that this vulnerable group could be impacted.

While the EU does not provide concrete data, its asylum agency estimates the number of asylum applications from LGBTQ+ individuals are on the rise. Countries like Uganda, Zimbabwe and Nigeria, which criminalise homosexuality with harsh penalties, are common origin countries for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers in the EU.

Here’s what you need to know about LGBTQ+ asylum in the EU.

Do EU states provide asylum to LGBTQ+ people?

The United Nations’ Geneva Convention says sexual orientation and gender identity constitute solid grounds to claim refugee status, and a 2011 EU Directive specifies that sexual orientation, along with race, religion and nationality, is one of the qualifying categories for asylum.

Legally, this means all EU member states provide asylum to LGBTQ+ people. However, protections for LGBTQ+ refugees vary across the bloc.

There is “no uniformity in LGBTQ+ asylum” in EU countries, said Rustam Kypshakbayev, senior advocacy officer at the European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), an advocacy group.

ILGA’s Europe Rainbow Map, which ranks European countries on their LGBTQ+ equality laws and policies, shows more countries include a person’s sexual orientation, such as gay or lesbian, as a qualification for asylum, rather than gender identity, which is an individual’s sense of their own gender, whether man, woman or nonbinary.

A new set of rules managing migration and establishing a common asylum system was agreed on at the EU level in 2024.

These rules are set to be gradually rolled out at national levels across EU countries, and ILGA said it is advocating for the inclusion of guarantees for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers in laws across member states.