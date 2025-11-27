Albania's new AI bot minister: hype or help?

'Incorruptible' or 'unconstitutional'? AI bot's appointment as anti-corruption minister in Albania sparks debate.

Virtual minister sparks debate on rule by AI

Bias, hacks and flawed algorithms among risks

EU membership requires alignment with AI rules

BRUSSELS - Albania's new public procurement minister, an AI-generated bot named Diella, may be impervious to bribes and political pressure but experts doubt the world's first virtual cabinet member will be immune to mistakes or manipulation.

"This is huge and it could actually set a precedent," Bojana Zorić, a policy analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies told Context.

"Whether it's dangerous or not, we'll see."

Appointed by new Prime Minister Edi Rama in September, Diella, which means sun in Albanian, has been charged with managing all public government tenders to private companies.

Such tenders have previously led to some of the many corruption scandals that have stymied the Balkan nation's bid to join the EU. Rama has pledged to achieve EU membership by 2030.

Tech experts say outsourcing government decisions to an algorithm comes with risks and question whether Diella can really be relied on to eliminate corruption.

Here's what you need to know:

Can an AI bot stamp out corruption?

Diella was launched this year as an AI-powered virtual assistant on the e-Albania platform to help citizens and businesses with tasks such as obtaining state documents.

By September, it had registered more than 900,000 interactions and 36,000 documents carried its digital seal, according to a government website.

But promoting the bot to a decision-making role could be risky, tech experts say.