Atomic Intelligence: Is nuclear the fuel for energy-hungry AI?

From China to the United States, tech giants are eyeing the many gains that AI promises - whatever power it may swallow - while campaigners question the potential environmental cost .

With AI takeup growing at a clip, big tech - from Microsoft to Google - is looking at nuclear energy as a possible new power source of the vast storage units that power its products.

BRUSSELS - Energy-hungry data centres may have to go nuclear to meet rising demands for artificial intelligence (AI) if the world wants to keep its word and cut greenhouse-gas emissions, experts say.

Here is all you need to know about nuclear energy and its future in the booming AI sector.

How much power does AI consume?

AI is swallowing ever more energy as global takeup booms.

Over the past year, big technology companies have been racing to build data centres needed to power their generative AI applications, complicating government efforts to decarbonise the power sector and combat climate change.

The needs of Big Data are huge.

Every time an AI tool analyses data or answers questions, it uses a graphic processing unit - an electronic circuit that can process multiple pieces of data simultaneously - that is usually deployed in servers in data centres to boost computing power.

A simple ChatGPT query, for example, uses 10 times more energy than a Google search.

And it takes as much energy to generate one simple AI image as it does to charge a smartphone, according to research by the AI startup, Hugging Face, and the Carnegie Mellon University.

This thirst for power is only set to grow; a new study predicts AI could use as much energy as the Netherlands by 2027.

The information and communication technology (ICT) sector already emits 2% to 4% of global carbon emissions, according to 2020 research from Lancaster University, with that share set to rise as takeup of AI grows.

Is nuclear a sustainable solution?

The carbon footprint of AI depends on where it is used.

AI-use in fossil-fuel reliant countries, such as the United States, leaves a larger carbon footprint than in countries such as France, whose grid runs on cleaner energy.

Nuclear energy produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation. With the same impact as wind when it comes to its carbon dioxide output, nuclear energy emits a third of the emissions as solar, according to the World Nuclear Association.

The International Energy Agency says using nuclear would not only cut emissions but make the transition to net zero cheaper.