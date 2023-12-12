What does the EU's AI act mean for human rights?

The rules put Europe at the forefront of global efforts to regulate artificial intelligence tech, but do they go far enough?

'Historic' deal hailed as setting global benchmark

Rights groups sound alarm about policing, migration uses

Export of AI tech to non-EU countries raises concern

BRUSSELS - The EU reached a landmark deal on rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday - the world's first comprehensive regulations for the use of tools that are already transforming everyday life - from workplaces to law enforcement.

Europe's AI Act was hailed as "historic" by European Union lawmakers, who said it set a global benchmark.

"We (delivered) a balance between protection and innovation, we have all the safeguards, provisions and the redress that we need," one of the lead negotiators, European lawmaker Dragoş Tudorache, told reporters.

But some digital rights campaigners say the rules do not go far enough to protect against discriminatory AI systems and mass surveillance.

Here's what the new AI rules could mean for human rights:

What is the AI Act?

The provisional deal on rules governing the use of AI aims to ensure that AI systems in the EU are safe and respect fundamental rights and EU values while boosting innovation.

It establishes obligations for the use of AI based on potential risks by categorising AI systems and their capacity to cause harm to society - the higher the risk, the stricter the rules, with some systems entirely banned within the EU.

Negotiators agreed limited exceptions to these rules for law enforcement to use remote biometric surveillance in the case of national security threats.

Companies not complying with the rules could face fines ranging from 35 million euros ($37.7 million), or 7% of global turnover, or 1.5% depending on the size of the company, and the violation.

The new rules will be subject to further technical discussions to hammer out the details in the next few weeks. They are due to enter into force early next year when the deal is officially ratified and will apply two years after that date.