Will Hungary use facial recognition at Pride and is it legal?

Hungary's threat to use facial recognition at Pride events sets it on collision course with the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act.

LONDON - Hungary has passed a new law that bans Pride events, fines those who attend and proposes using facial recognition to identify those taking part, putting the country at odds with European Union laws.

Organisers of Budapest Pride, due to take place in June, say the event will still go ahead.

Legal and digital rights experts say identifying Pride participants using facial recognition technology would be illegal under the EU's stringent General Data Protection Regulation and the European Union's AI Act.

However, it is unclear whether Hungarian authorities will enforce the new law or whether European pressure will lead them to back down.

"Hungarian courts have been accused of lacking independence in recent years, and whether or not they have the will to do this matters," Michael Veale, professor of digital rights and regulation at University College London, said.

Here's what you need to know:

What does the new law say?

The new law, passed on March 18, says it is prohibited to "hold an assembly that violates the ban set out in the law on the protection of children".

Pride events fall within the definition of such an assembly, with supporters of the law saying they pose a risk to children.

According to the law, anyone who attends Pride LGBTQ+ events could be fined up to 500 euros ($540).

Orban, in power since 2010, promotes a Christian-conservative agenda and in 2021 banned the "promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s.