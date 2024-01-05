Elections, heat and youth power: Climate tipping points for 2024?

We asked experts what they think might spur effective climate action in 2024. Here are their ideas

Major global elections in 2024 to influence climate action

Pressure to meet COP28 fossil fuel promises growing

Risks, including extreme heat, rising

LONDON - With a raft of key global elections scheduled for this year, and a new agreement to "transition away from oil, coal and gas this critical decade" in hand after COP28 in Dubai, what will 2024 bring for climate action?

We asked top climate analysts and activists for their predictions, from potential "tipping points" to reasons for optimism, even as climate changing emissions continue to rise:

What are key pressure points for climate action in 2024?

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

"The foremost challenge for the world in 2024 is to start bending the curve of global emissions. If this is not accomplished in the next two years, we will firmly close the door to holding global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"COP28 in Dubai gave us - 10 years overdue - finally a workable plan towards phase-out of the prime cause behind the climate crisis - oil, coal and gas.

"2024 must be the year where countries and financial institutions in particular are put under pressure to start implementing what they have agreed upon - to "transition away from oil, coal and gas this critical decade in line with science".

"If the Dubai Agreement becomes one more example of empty promises, then we tip from big to massive trouble."

Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Philippines climate justice activist:

"We need to take every chance we can to pressure world leaders to choose climate justice. They are making decisions every day, in international meetings and assemblies, but also at home.

"We have to ensure that climate is on the agenda of every meeting because the climate crisis is amplified by and amplifies all other aspects of our society and economy."

Are countries serious about transitioning away from fossil fuels?

Mohamed Adow, founder and director, Power Shift Africa:

"We now have leaders on the record committing to transition away from fossil fuels. Any leader, especially in the rich world, needs to be hammered if they are caught opening a new coal mine or signing off new licenses for oil and gas drilling."

Johan Rockström, Potsdam Institute:

"This is the big test: Will countries get serious?

"Sweden, my home country, chose to violate the Dubai agreement in December when the government presented its new climate action plan to increase emissions until 2030 (by relaxing targets and economic policies on transport), while focusing all attention on achieving net zero by 2045 (betting on nuclear).

"This is a clear violation of the Dubai agreement to "transition away this critical decade". If all other countries go the Swedish way, the Dubai statement will be worth nothing."