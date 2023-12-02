By Brianna Fruean, Hilda Flavia Nakabuye and Txai Suruí.

The photo of world leaders at COP yesterday has been dubbed by the worlds media‘ the family’ photo. As the world's leaders gathered for COP28 to address the pressing issue of climate change, one glaring omission stood out in the group photo, unlike most families, in a sea of suits and ties, it was challenging to spot female faces, begging the question: Where were the women in this critical conversation about the planet's future?

While the urgency of climate action was the focal point of discussions, witnessing the persistent gender gap in leadership roles, in matters of global significance is soul destroying . As we works towards a just transition inclusivity must be at the forefront of our efforts, this begins with equal representation.

Over the course of the World Climate Action Summit, 140 world leaders were scheduled to speak, of which 15 are women- just over 10%. In addition analysis of delegations at COP28 shows the gender balance of party delegations to be 62% male to 38% female, which whilst an improvement from previous COP’s highlights the gender gap.

The absence of women in the visual narrative of COP28, reflected in the absence of women in the plenary halls, raises concerns about whether the diverse voices of women are genuinely being heard and incorporated into climate policies.