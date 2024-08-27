Climate impacts are crippling insurance – Big Oil must pay up

From Greek wildfires to African floods, the costs of extreme weather is making insurance unsustainable

Ian Duff is head of Greenpeace International’s Stop Drilling Start Paying campaign.

Extreme weather events have a hefty price tag. Last month, Typhoon Carina in the Philippines struck a region home to 13 million people. Greece’s wildfires cost tens of millions of euros. Floods have affected over 700,000 Africans.

Last year, similar weather events cost $301 billion. Reinsurance company Munich Re found they drove insured losses 70% above historical norms. By 2050, climate change could cause an additional $12.5 trillion in losses worldwide, according to a World Economic Forum analysis.

A key question is: who pays for all of this? The insurance sector used to provide the answer.

Extreme weather events have affected human societies for millennia, and human ingenuity helped us adapt economically to disasters by transferring or distributing risks.

Before modern insurance schemes were developed in 17th century London, such principles were already applied by Chinese, Babylonian and Egyptian traders, and by investors and sea merchants who were only liable to pay back if their ships weren’t swallowed by deadly storms.

Yet with violent weather events turning more numerous than at any other time in history, insurers are finding their original purpose becoming unsustainable.

In France, insurers are being forced to raise premiums to unattainable levels, the state is stepping in and drivers are asked to park under cover during hailstorms. In Germany, just one out of two residential buildings are adequately insured, and it is even worse in regions like Bavaria.

Hurricane Beryl, which struck the Caribbean and the Gulf Coast, is expected to increase insurance premiums for Texan homes, In parts of California, Florida, and Louisiana, homes and other property are becoming entirely uninsurable, left to face wildfire and hurricane risks.

And in Global South countries, hit hardest by climate change, much of the population has no access to insurance whatsoever.