  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Climate impacts are crippling insurance – Big Oil must pay up

Ian Duff profile picture

Ian Duff

Published: 5 hours and 59 mins ago

Man stands on tree trunks and branches carried by the water in front of his house damaged by the flood of the Taquari River, in Arroio do Meio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
opinion

Man stands on tree trunks and branches carried by the water in front of his house damaged by the flood of the Taquari River, in Arroio do Meio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

From Greek wildfires to African floods, the costs of extreme weather is making insurance unsustainable

Ian Duff is head of Greenpeace International’s Stop Drilling Start Paying campaign. 

Extreme weather events have a hefty price tag. Last month, Typhoon Carina in the Philippines struck a region home to 13 million people. Greece’s wildfires cost tens of millions of euros. Floods have affected over 700,000 Africans.

Last year, similar weather events cost $301 billion. Reinsurance company Munich Re found they drove insured losses 70% above historical norms. By 2050, climate change could cause an additional $12.5 trillion in losses worldwide, according to a World Economic Forum analysis.

A key question is: who pays for all of this? The insurance sector used to provide the answer.

Extreme weather events have affected human societies for millennia, and human ingenuity helped us adapt economically to disasters by transferring or distributing risks.

Before modern insurance schemes were developed in 17th century London, such principles were already applied by Chinese, Babylonian and Egyptian traders, and by investors and sea merchants who were only liable to pay back if their ships weren’t swallowed by deadly storms.

Yet with violent weather events turning more numerous than at any other time in history, insurers are finding their original purpose becoming unsustainable.

In France, insurers are being forced to raise premiums to unattainable levels, the state is stepping in and drivers are asked to park under cover during hailstorms. In Germany, just one out of two residential buildings are adequately insured, and it is even worse in regions like Bavaria.

Hurricane Beryl, which struck the Caribbean and the Gulf Coast, is expected to increase insurance premiums for Texan homes, In parts of California, Florida, and Louisiana, homes and other property are becoming entirely uninsurable, left to face wildfire and hurricane risks.

And in Global South countries, hit hardest by climate change, much of the population has no access to insurance whatsoever. 

A woman looks at flood water from her house at a trailer park community in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Go DeeperGlut of climate risk data prompts fear of US home insurance hike
Damaged houses are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Go DeeperNew UN database to help countries tap climate 'loss and damage' fund
A property is destroyed by Mosquito Fire that ravaged the Michigan Bluff neighborhood of Foresthill, in Placer County, California, U.S., September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Go DeeperHow is climate change limiting access to insurance?

The insurance gap is a critical issue which the industryregulators and even the United Nations are struggling to confront.

The model of insurance is faltering. Alternative models need to prioritise resilience and affordability over profits.

Who can foot the bill? It may be insurance companies, the government (at the expense of taxpayers), or households who suffered the damage.

How about making those who caused the damage pay for it?

Without human-induced climate change, extreme weather events would be far less frequent and less intense. And without the fossil fuel industry, there wouldn’t be a crisis on such a scale.

International oil and gas companies are not only some of the world’s largest polluters. They have also known about climate change for many decades, while continuing to extract fossil fuels.

Some engaged in denying science and obstructing climate action, perpetuating our dependency on their products. In parallel, they raked huge profits from people’s suffering.

We’re digging ourselves into a hole: premiums go up due to climate change, governments use taxpayer money to pick up the bill, while international oil companies continue to rake in billions in profits and expand their climate-wrecking projects. This triggers more extreme weather, higher costs, and a further rise in premiums.

It doesn't have to be like this. To address the growing insurance gap, insurers must hold oil and gas companies liable for lost earnings rather than raise their premiums, as they once did against tobacco companies for deceptive business practices.

In tandem, governments must act. Taxing fossil fuel companies in the world’s richest economies could raise $900 billion by 2030.

Forcing oil and gas companies to pay for loss and damage would address the insurance gap both practically and fairly. It would allow affordable insurance to be maintained and expanded for all, ensuring those who profit from pollution bear the costs of the impacts.

Being held liable for climate damages will also make the oil and gas sector an increasingly bad bet for investors. The managed decline of the fossil fuel industry isn't just about reducing supply and demand. It is also ensuring the wealth accrued by the industry flows to those most impacted by the climate crisis.

Both outcomes would present a victory for people and nature.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

  • Extreme weather
  • Fossil fuels
  • Climate policy
  • Climate inequality
  • Loss and damage
  • Climate solutions

Go Deeper

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A woman looks at flood water from her house at a trailer park community in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Climate RisksGlut of climate risk data prompts fear of US home insurance hike
Tens of thousands of Maasai gather to protest against their eviction from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania, August 22, 2024. Julius Laitayok/Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Climate JusticeTanzania's Maasai protest eviction in the name of conservation
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
AIIslamic State supporters turn to AI to bolster online support
A miners' camp is destroyed at an illegal gold mine during an operation against illegal gold mining at the Urupadi National Forest Park in the Amazon rainforest, in the municipality of Maues, Amazonas state, Brazil May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
NatureState weakness could hamper US bid to stem Amazon organised crime
A displaced Afghan family from Kunduz province, whose house was destroyed by flood, lives in an open area in front of the ruins of a 1500-year-old Buddha statue, in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, March 2, 2023
  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    In jail and offline: Internet lack worsens UK's prisons crisis

  3. 3

    Where does Kamala Harris stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

  4. 4

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  5. 5

    Tanzania's Maasai protest eviction in the name of conservation

  6. 6

    Legal aid and AI help poor Americans close 'justice gap'

Most Read

  1. 1

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  2. 2

    In jail and offline: Internet lack worsens UK's prisons crisis

  3. 3

    Where does Kamala Harris stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

  4. 4

    Which sports will allow trans athletes at the Paris Olympics?

  5. 5

    Tanzania's Maasai protest eviction in the name of conservation