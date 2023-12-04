  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

Cut fossil fuel use to save millions of lives, health experts say

Bukola Adebayo profile picture

Bukola Adebayo

Published: 14 mins ago

Fishermen are silhouetted as they anchor their boats amid smog, as air pollution levels rise in Karachi, Pakistan November 9, 2023

Fishermen are silhouetted as they anchor their boats amid smog, as air pollution levels rise in Karachi, Pakistan November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

What’s the context?

At COP28, countries urged to phase out fossil fuels to prevent millions of deaths each year due to air pollution and disease

  • Donors pledge $1 billion for health-linked climate action
  • WHO's Tedros urges health sector to lead on emissions cuts
  • First COP health declaration omits mention of fossil fuels

DUBAI - Countries must put people's health at the centre of their plans to fight climate change and phase out fossil fuels as a way to tackle air pollution and diseases being aggravated by rising temperatures, health specialists told the U.N. climate summit.

At the COP28 conference in Dubai, more than 120 nations signed a declaration to boost health-related climate finance, but the document made no mention of fossil fuels - the main source of climate-warming emissions.

Climate campaigners, researchers and health policymakers said phasing out the use of fossil fuels was vital to saving millions of lives each year and called on governments to address the link between emissions and air quality, and include measurable goals or targets.

"We need to integrate climate change as a core component to enable us, as the first-line responders, to respond, detect, and treat climate-related health impacts," said Omnia El Omrani, a climate and health policy expert from Egypt.

Despite an increase globally in illnesses and deaths linked to fossil fuel burning such as asthma, lung infections and respiratory diseases, he said health authorities in many countries do not connect the trend to greenhouse gas emissions.

An infected child lies on a bed after getting hospitalised for treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the yearly death toll from dengue has surpassed the previous record in the country, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 5, 2023
Girls walk towards a school reopened after being closed for nearly 15 days due to a spike in air pollution, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A picture taken with a drone shows an oil tanker named MT Iba in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates February 8, 2021
An estimated 5.13 million excess deaths per year globally are attributable to ambient air pollution from fossil fuel use and therefore could potentially be avoided by phasing out fossil fuel, according a new study published November by the British Medical Journal.

Despite that, the issue was missing from two-thirds of the national climate plans submitted to the United Nations, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), according to an October report by the Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA).

"The threats to health resulting from climate change are immediate and present. However, for too long, health has been a footnote to climate discussion," the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at the first ever Health Day at COP28 in Dubai, calling for countries to include health in their climate action plans.

Rising temperatures are also pushing mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever and malaria into regions that were not previously affected by them, Tedros said.

Farmers work amidst smog in a field on the bank of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2022.

Farmers work amidst smog in a field on the bank of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Farmers work amidst smog in a field on the bank of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

'Glaring omission'

Climate campaigners also criticised the failure of some high-emitting nations such as India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa to endorse the COP28 Health Declaration on Climate and Health.

"(That) carries huge consequences for the populations of those countries in addition to the emissions that need to be addressed globally," said Jess Beagley, policy lead for the GCHA, a coalition of health non-governmental organisations and health professionals.

The alliance called the declaration's failure to mention fossil fuels a "glaring omission".

It did include the announcement of $1 billion in pledges from governments, charities and development banks to mobilise finance for climate and health in developing countries, where climate-related health risks are especially high.

The funding initiative includes $300 million from the Global Fund, $100 million from the Rockefeller Foundation to support climate and health solutions, and a 54-million-pound ($69 million) pledge from the British government.

At present, health-focused climate action only receives 2% of adaptation funding and 0.5% of climate funding.

Health and climate campaigners say that is nowhere near enough to tackle the growing burden of tropical diseases as the world warms, along with other climate-driven health threats including malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

But climate finance to ramp up cleaner energy access to people across the world must be stepped up, a push that would bring immediate health benefits with it, campaigners say.

About four out of every five families in Africa still cook with polluting stoves, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Access to cleaner cooking alternatives could dramatically slash emissions - and improve air quality, said Birol, calling on richer nations to fund just transition initiatives in poorer nations.

Tedros urged the world's health sector, which accounts for about 5% of global emissions, to lead by example on reducing its carbon footprint.

"The health workforce is one of the largest in the world, present in almost every community," he told journalists.

"We have a role to speak up on behalf of the populations we serve to raise ambition for a cleaner, greener, and healthier future."

($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

(Reporting by Bukola Adebayo; Additional reporting by Megan Rowling in Dubai. Editing by Helen Popper)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

A person walks past a '#COP28' sign during The Changemaker Majlis, a one-day CEO-level thought leadership workshop focused on climate action, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2023

Part of:

COP28: What’s ahead for climate change action?

Fossil fuels, funding, adaptation and reparations for the world's poorest will be key debates at the U.N. climate summit in Dubai

Updated: November 28, 2023

Tags

  • Extreme weather
  • Clean power
  • Government aid
  • Climate finance
  • Fossil fuels
  • Climate policy
  • Climate and health

Related

