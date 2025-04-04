How do mangroves protect coastal communities from extreme weather?

MANILA - On the coast of typhoon-prone Philippines, mangroves resembling upside-down tree roots help to protect people from storms and act as a nursery for animals like fish and clams.

When the severe Typhoon Rai hit Siargao Island in 2021, for example, more than 8,000 hectares of mangrove forests broke the energy of the waves and protected coastal villagers, contributing to a low fatality rate, wetland experts say.

Groups of trees and shrubs that live along shores, rivers and estuaries, mangroves also help capture and store carbon.

But they are increasingly being threatened by human activities.

What are the threats to mangroves?

Mangroves can be found in 118 countries, but 75% of the world’s mangroves are located in just 15 countries in the tropical and subtropical regions, including Indonesia, Brazil and the Philippines, according to data from the Global Forest Watch.

The Global Mangrove Alliance, a network of scientists and conservationists working on mangrove protection, estimates that there are 147,000 square kilometres (56,756 square miles) of mangroves remaining worldwide, which is an area about the size of Bangladesh.

Despite their ecological and economical importance, mangrove forests are declining around the world, with total cover reduced by more than 5,000 square kilometres (1,930 square miles) between 1996 and 2020, according to the Global Mangrove Watch, an online platform that monitors mangroves.

More than half of the world's mangrove ecosystems are at risk of collapse due to deforestation, development, sea-level rise and severe storms, according to a 2024 assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a global NGO.

Conservationists are calling for a stop to mangrove habitat destruction, with a goal of expanding the global mangrove habitat by 20% by 2030.