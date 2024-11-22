How effective are early warning systems when disasters strike?

A man comforts a person whose father was found dead after heavy rains in Alfafar, in Valencia, Spain, November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Susana Vera

What’s the context? The need for early warning systems has risen as natural disasters become more frequent. But how do they help save lives?

Early warnings seen as critical during 2024's disasters

Half the world does not have access to adequate warning systems

Climate change-related disasters cost economies billions LONDON - After more than 200 people were killed in flash floods in eastern Spain, angry residents threw mud at the visiting king and hundreds of people took to the streets to protest poor preparation and warnings that came too late for many. Artificial intelligence and other tech advances have made weather forecasting more accurate, but experts say effective communication of warnings is still not adequate, especially as life-threatening floods and storms become more common because of the climate emergency. The heavy human and financial cost of the flooding across Europe, back-to-back hurricanes in the United States and repeated typhoons in Asia have prompted a renewed global focus on the need for, and importance of, early warning systems. But how effective are existing early warning systems or EWS, and what more needs to be done to prepare for an even more volatile future?

What are EWS? EWS are used by governments, local authorities, weather agencies, and emergency services to draw up evacuation plans and play a role in coordinating response efforts during a disaster. They help communities and regions prepare for and respond to natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies. The United States and Japan, both with a long history of extreme weather and natural disasters, have emerged as world leaders in deploying effective EWS, reaching millions of people with life-saving alerts in minutes. In preparation for Hurricane Helene, for example, the United States' Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent out mandatory evacuation orders to residents living in areas directly in the hurricane's path. EWS can take many forms, from sirens to alerts, to vibrations on portable devices, and are generally authorised by national weather organisations or the government. The UK's emergency alert system was tested for the first time in April 2023. A text message was sent to mobile phones after a 10-second-long siren sounded. Similar to the UK, France's EWS consists of a text, followed by a short and shrill sound. Australia's early warning system, often deployed in response to bushfires and wildfires, consists of phone calls and voice messages sent to landlines, and texts to mobile devices. EWS have rapidly developed this century due to advances in modern technology, but also because of the increasing toll of climate change-induced disasters. From 1970 to 2021, more than two million deaths were attributed to extreme weather events that were amplified by global warming, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). In 2020 alone, an estimated 30 million people were displaced because of weather-related disasters and campaigners say the need for EWS has never been clearer.

Displaced Sudanese men walk through a flooded street next to the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall in Kassala, Sudan, July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdulmajid Displaced Sudanese men walk through a flooded street next to the UNHCR tents, following a heavy rainfall in Kassala, Sudan, July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdulmajid

The WMO says improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management have helped mitigate the deadly impact of disasters. Just 24 hours' notice of incoming danger can reduce subsequent economic damage by 30%, it said. In October 2020, during severe flooding across central Vietnam, around 1.3 million people were safely evacuated thanks to the government's early warning systems, which involved the use of loudspeakers, SMS texts, and emergency TV broadcast. In 2023, enhanced early warning systems helped mitigate the damage from Cyclone Freddy in Mozambique. The storm's damages were estimated at around $500 million, 83% less than the $3 billion worth of losses caused by Cyclone Idai in 2019. Do all countries have early warning systems? According to the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, only half of the world is covered by effective early warning systems, with small island states and developing countries left far behind. Developing countries experienced 60% of all economic losses caused by climate shocks and extreme weather between 1970 and 2021, it said. In Africa, almost 60% of the continent's 1.2 billion people are not protected by early warning systems. This can have fatal consequences. In September last year, a lack of early warning systems and evacuation planning led to the deaths of more than 4,000 people during flash floods in Libya – economic losses were estimated at $1.8 billion.

A man inspects damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly storm and flooding that hit Libya, in Derna, Libya September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-fetori A man inspects damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly storm and flooding that hit Libya, in Derna, Libya September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-fetori