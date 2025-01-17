  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

LA wildfires: The incarcerated firefighters battling blazes

David Sherfinski profile picture

David Sherfinski

Updated: 6 hours and 2 mins ago

A group of partially-incarcerated firefighters march along a forest road on deployment at the Oregon fire near Deer Park, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

A group of partially-incarcerated firefighters march along a forest road on deployment at the Oregon fire near Deer Park, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

What’s the context?

Here's how about a thousand people incarcerated by the state of California ended up on the frontlines battling the LA area wildfires

  • About 1,000 'Fire Camp' firefighters assist in wildfire battle
  • Groups mobilize donations for food, equipment
  • Program offers career training, but issues with pay linger

When he left prison after serving close to a decade after an armored truck robbery, Anthony Pedro found himself sleeping in his car – which, he points out, was loaned to him and didn't even run well.

While incarcerated, Pedro had been part of a firefighter and emergency response program and, once released, he found himself missing the work.

"Leaving from being a firefighter working incidents every day to going to just nothing – it was a hard transition. (I) kind of felt like I was forced into retirement but yet still in my prime," he recalled.

Pedro eventually landed a seasonal position at Cal Fire before becoming a full-time engineer at a local department. He is now the founder of Future Fire Academy, a training program for people like him who want a career in firefighting.

"I have no other choice but to do this career path, nod did I want to do anything else," he said.

Alumni from his academy are out battling the deadly blazes in the Los Angeles area – frontline workers that include about 1,000 firefighters incarcerated in the state penal system who have been helping in the massive effort.

"They're out there fighting the fires professionally, so big shout-out, thank you to them," he said.

Other incarcerated people fighting the fires have indicated they want to join his academy when they can, he said.

"If we invest in people with rehabilitative programming and opportunities, look at the outcomes that we have," said Sam Lewis, executive director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an LA-based advocacy group that has been fundraising to provide incarcerated crews with additional food and supplies.

"This is (about) a thousand people that are putting their lives on the line to help save property. What does that say about the humanity behind these prison walls?" he said.

Inmates make phone calls from their cell in a California jail, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Go DeeperCalifornia, Nevada among U.S. states moving to ban 'slavery' in prisons
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Go DeeperLA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?
Flames rise from the Sunset Fire in the hills overlooking the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson
Go DeeperAs Los Angeles area burns, how can we prevent wildfire disasters?

Fire camp program

As of this week, there were more than 1,000 people in the Fire Camp Program run in part by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation helping respond to the wildfires, according to the department.

Those incarcerated volunteer and must undergo physical fitness tests and firefighting training to participate. They typically earn between $5.80 and $10.24 per day but can be paid more if responding to an active emergency.

They must have eight years or less remaining on their sentences and a low-risk security classification, and those convicted of certain crimes like arson or sexual offenses are not eligible.

Pedro, who was part of a similar prison program, said the positions are coveted.

"Once I got into the system, right away you hear everyone talking about it," he said. "Fire Camp was the top because that's the best thing going and the best program offered, so everyone kind of makes it their goal."

More than a dozen other states also have used incarcerated firefighters to fight wildfires, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

A crew member of a group of partially-incarcerated firefighters sits in a crew transport vehicle while preparing to travel for a fire assignment, near Northport, Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

A crew member of a group of partially-incarcerated firefighters sits in a crew transport vehicle while preparing to travel for a fire assignment, near Northport, Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

A crew member of a group of partially-incarcerated firefighters sits in a crew transport vehicle while preparing to travel for a fire assignment, near Northport, Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Lewis said although it's a path to becoming a career firefighter, the pay is an issue. California's state minimum wage is $16.50.

"If it was me, on the fire line, I would like to be paid more," he said.

"If I'm going to volunteer my time and put myself in harm's way, I should be well compensated for it. Because I'm there by choice, not by force."

California had a chance to join a handful of other states in ending forced labor or involuntary servitude as punishment for crime in the 2024 election, but voters rejected the ballot measure advocacy groups had pushed. 

But Pedro sees a distinction between the ballot effort and the voluntary fire programs.

"You'll hear (about) 'slave labor,' but it's an all-volunteer program ... no one's being forced to do anything. You have to sign up for it and request it," he said.

"And even then, you've got to pass the physical and the written exams and it's a long process to even be able to get in it," he said.

LA fire response

A number of groups have been hosting fundraising efforts for food and equipment for incarcerated crews responding to the  wildfires.

Lewis said the money his group is raising helps provide meals from places like Panda Express, along with portable showers and personal supplies.

"The state does give you soap, but it's soap that's made in prison, and it doesn't smell like anything," he said.

"We're going off of what they need ... some things that they may not have immediately," he said. "We're more nimble than a governmental agency."

Pedro said when he was released, his goal was to launch the academy rather than climb the leadership ranks of firefighting.

"I felt like it would just be selfish to not make a change and pay it forward," he said.

His aim was to "show the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "This is how I did it. Follow me, and I'll show you how to get there."

And albeit for less than desirable reasons, Pedro pointed out that incarcerated crews can be ready to work more so than  firefighters on the outside.

"We don't get (any) days off," he said, compared with typical firefighting shifts that include days off.

"Inmate firefighters, we're 24/7, 365 days a year available because there's no going home at the end of the shift," he said. "You're there."

(Reporting by David Sherfinski; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Part of:

Wildfires in a warming world

From Greek holiday islands to Canada's temperate forests, wildfires are intensifying as climate change fuels rising temperatures

Updated: January 08, 2025

Tags

  • Extreme weather
  • Forests
  • Workers' rights
  • Economic inclusion

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

A group of partially-incarcerated firefighters march along a forest road on deployment at the Oregon fire near Deer Park, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Climate RisksLA wildfires: The incarcerated firefighters battling blazes
Workers of the company Greenland Anorthosite Mining drill at an exploration site at the Qeqertarsuatsiaat fjord, Greenland, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Net ZeroGreenland, Trump and the race for critical resources
A Palestinian sits on top of belongings as he flees Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
Socioeconomic InclusionThe conflict in Gaza in numbers
Commuters move on vehicles through a flooded road after the downpour at night in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Climate RisksIn Data: Wet weather turns wild as climate change bites
A demonstrator outside the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson
  1. 1

    US TikTok ban: Which other countries have banned the app?

  2. 2

    LA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Africa's youth protests: A storm brewing for 2025?

  5. 5

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights

  6. 6

    Meta drops fact checkers in US, what does this mean for the world?

Most Read

  1. 1

    US TikTok ban: Which other countries have banned the app?

  2. 2

    LA wildfires: How can forest management mitigate the impact?

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    Africa's youth protests: A storm brewing for 2025?

  5. 5

    LGBTQ+ Germans fear Elon Musk-backed AfD could reverse rights