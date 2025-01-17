LA wildfires: The incarcerated firefighters battling blazes

A group of partially-incarcerated firefighters march along a forest road on deployment at the Oregon fire near Deer Park, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

What’s the context? Here's how about a thousand people incarcerated by the state of California ended up on the frontlines battling the LA area wildfires

About 1,000 'Fire Camp' firefighters assist in wildfire battle

Groups mobilize donations for food, equipment

Program offers career training, but issues with pay linger When he left prison after serving close to a decade after an armored truck robbery, Anthony Pedro found himself sleeping in his car – which, he points out, was loaned to him and didn't even run well. While incarcerated, Pedro had been part of a firefighter and emergency response program and, once released, he found himself missing the work. "Leaving from being a firefighter working incidents every day to going to just nothing – it was a hard transition. (I) kind of felt like I was forced into retirement but yet still in my prime," he recalled. Pedro eventually landed a seasonal position at Cal Fire before becoming a full-time engineer at a local department. He is now the founder of Future Fire Academy, a training program for people like him who want a career in firefighting. "I have no other choice but to do this career path, nod did I want to do anything else," he said. Alumni from his academy are out battling the deadly blazes in the Los Angeles area – frontline workers that include about 1,000 firefighters incarcerated in the state penal system who have been helping in the massive effort. "They're out there fighting the fires professionally, so big shout-out, thank you to them," he said. Other incarcerated people fighting the fires have indicated they want to join his academy when they can, he said. "If we invest in people with rehabilitative programming and opportunities, look at the outcomes that we have," said Sam Lewis, executive director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an LA-based advocacy group that has been fundraising to provide incarcerated crews with additional food and supplies. "This is (about) a thousand people that are putting their lives on the line to help save property. What does that say about the humanity behind these prison walls?" he said.

Fire camp program As of this week, there were more than 1,000 people in the Fire Camp Program run in part by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation helping respond to the wildfires, according to the department. Those incarcerated volunteer and must undergo physical fitness tests and firefighting training to participate. They typically earn between $5.80 and $10.24 per day but can be paid more if responding to an active emergency. They must have eight years or less remaining on their sentences and a low-risk security classification, and those convicted of certain crimes like arson or sexual offenses are not eligible. Pedro, who was part of a similar prison program, said the positions are coveted. "Once I got into the system, right away you hear everyone talking about it," he said. "Fire Camp was the top because that's the best thing going and the best program offered, so everyone kind of makes it their goal." More than a dozen other states also have used incarcerated firefighters to fight wildfires, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

A crew member of a group of partially-incarcerated firefighters sits in a crew transport vehicle while preparing to travel for a fire assignment, near Northport, Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight A crew member of a group of partially-incarcerated firefighters sits in a crew transport vehicle while preparing to travel for a fire assignment, near Northport, Washington, U.S., October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Lewis said although it's a path to becoming a career firefighter, the pay is an issue. California's state minimum wage is $16.50. "If it was me, on the fire line, I would like to be paid more," he said. "If I'm going to volunteer my time and put myself in harm's way, I should be well compensated for it. Because I'm there by choice, not by force." California had a chance to join a handful of other states in ending forced labor or involuntary servitude as punishment for crime in the 2024 election, but voters rejected the ballot measure advocacy groups had pushed. But Pedro sees a distinction between the ballot effort and the voluntary fire programs. "You'll hear (about) 'slave labor,' but it's an all-volunteer program ... no one's being forced to do anything. You have to sign up for it and request it," he said. "And even then, you've got to pass the physical and the written exams and it's a long process to even be able to get in it," he said. LA fire response A number of groups have been hosting fundraising efforts for food and equipment for incarcerated crews responding to the wildfires. Lewis said the money his group is raising helps provide meals from places like Panda Express, along with portable showers and personal supplies. "The state does give you soap, but it's soap that's made in prison, and it doesn't smell like anything," he said. "We're going off of what they need ... some things that they may not have immediately," he said. "We're more nimble than a governmental agency." Pedro said when he was released, his goal was to launch the academy rather than climb the leadership ranks of firefighting. "I felt like it would just be selfish to not make a change and pay it forward," he said. His aim was to "show the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "This is how I did it. Follow me, and I'll show you how to get there." And albeit for less than desirable reasons, Pedro pointed out that incarcerated crews can be ready to work more so than firefighters on the outside. "We don't get (any) days off," he said, compared with typical firefighting shifts that include days off. "Inmate firefighters, we're 24/7, 365 days a year available because there's no going home at the end of the shift," he said. "You're there." (Reporting by David Sherfinski; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)