  • Powered by
ContextKnow better. Do better.

COVID showed us how ingenuity, speed, and collaboration can save the planet

Jean-Claude Burgelman profile picture

Jean-Claude Burgelman

Published: 5 hours and 31 mins ago | Frontiers Planet Prize

A health worker holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021. REUTERS
opinion

A health worker holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021. REUTERS

We must prioritise research and the application of groundbreaking solutions to the climate crisis, and roll them out quickly.

Jean-Claude Burgelman, Director of the Frontiers Planet Prize

Just when we need to speed up global climate action, we are in danger of slowing down.

The consequences could be devastating.

The latest ‘State of the Global Climate’ report from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization confirms the stark reality: 2024 was the first calendar year to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, making it the warmest in 175 years.

Even if we achieve the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming below 2°C, new research shows climate and carbon feedbacks like the thawing of permafrost could accelerate heating way beyond that threshold.

We are already witnessing ‘climate whiplash,’ with cities worldwide experiencing deadly swings between extreme wet and dry weather, threatening water security, disrupting food systems, and accelerating the spread of disease.

The consequences of inaction, or even business as usual, disproportionately affect the most vulnerable communities who contribute the least to global emissions, driving mass displacement, destabilizing economies, and straining critical infrastructure.

An Amazon delivery worker is striking over extreme heat is seen in this video still
RelatedThe Amazon drivers striking for safe conditions in extreme heat
Bilai Houshaymi, an independent MP in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, holds a bottle of water next to a bucket of polluted groundwater in this screen grab from the Context video What happens when a country runs out of water?. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Fintan McDonnell
RelatedWhat happens when a country runs out of water?
An icefall doctor, whose job is to make the climbing routes as safest as possible, stands in front of the the Khumbu Icefalls glaciers on the Mount Everest as a helicopter flies in the background, in this video still
RelatedWhat Everest tells us about climate change

Our window of opportunity to act is rapidly closing and we need much more ingenuity, speed, scale, and collaboration to keep it open and deliver the rapid progress the world requires.

We must prioritize the research and application of groundbreaking solutions that can be rolled out quickly and effectively across the world to keep humanity safely within planetary boundaries.

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic proved we can do it. The world rallied behind its brightest minds with unprecedented speed and scale, prioritizing global resources to develop vaccines.

The COVID response provided us with the template, showcasing how scientific breakthroughs supported by strong political will, robust funding, and cross-sector partnerships can deliver progress at pace. We must mobilize in the same way to safeguard our planet from irreversible damage.

Currently, there is a siloed approach globally to looking at solutions for planetary health and a lack of transdisciplinary research is really holding us back.

We must dismantle the barriers to working together across disciplines and change the culture to create more transparent, impact-oriented funding frameworks, which allow for collaborative action on globally agreed evidence-based solutions.

One major barrier to cross-disciplinary collaboration is the siloed nature of academic research, where funding structures often prioritise single-discipline studies over integrative, systems-based approaches. To overcome this, funding frameworks should incentivise a multi-disciplinary approach, allowing scientists to bring in perspectives from different academic fields, for example linking environmental heterogeneity with impact on local livelihoods and economy.

That also means extending beyond the scientific community to collaborate with affected communities, policy makers, and the key influencers who can stimulate more research and turn this research into action and impact on the ground.

This approach is what drives the Frontiers Planet Prize, a global science competition recognizing scientists for their breakthrough research that accelerates solutions.

Research by Carlos Peres, a previous winner, successfully protected territories from deforestation and overfishing through introducing sustainable-use protected areas (PAs) in the Brazilian Amazon and empowering Indigenous and local communities in natural resource management.

Baojing Gu, another winner from the first edition in 2023, explored how reducing ammonia emissions from fertilizers is a cost-effective way to protect air quality in densely populated urban environments.

Paul Behrens, a first-edition winner, demonstrated that if people in high-income nations adopted more plant-based diets, we could cut emissions by 60% and free up land the size of the EU for nature.

Finally, Petra Holden and Mark New, previous co-winners, have identified how the removal of invasive tree species is an effective nature-based solution, ensuring freshwater security in South Africa.

Now in its third year, the Frontiers Planet Prize will this June award three International Champions, selected from our outstanding National Champions, a prize of $1 million each to advance vital research and deliver technological breakthroughs capable of catalyzing widespread global action.

With the engagement of governments and businesses in supporting groundbreaking research, fostering global collaboration, and scaling innovative solutions, we can navigate the greatest challenge of our time and secure a liveable planet for generations to come.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Context or the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tags

  • COVID-19

Related

Get our climate newsletter. Free. Every week.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

An Indigenous takes photos from protestors at the Free Land Camp in Brasilia, Brazil, April 10, 2025. THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION/André Cabette Fábio
NatureBrazil's Indigenous artists use film making to fight for rights
A still from the Context video Inside the Arctic vault where data lasts ‘forever’
Big TechInside the Arctic vault where data lasts ‘forever’
Boat guides carry people through polluted water as passengers disembark at the shore of Bodo creek in Ogoniland. December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Just TransitionOil tarred Ogoniland - now Nigeria wants to drill anew
Riot police and prison guards on alert inside the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, April 4, 2025. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nelson Renteria
Money, Power & PeopleInside Trump's $6mn deportee deal with El Salvador mega-prison
Rescuers work at the site of a building that collapsed, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 30, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
  1. 1

    Which countries are helping earthquake-hit Myanmar?

  2. 2

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  3. 3

    Volunteers on 'right side of history' fight Trump data purge

  4. 4

    Can Indonesia produce more food without deforestation?

  5. 5

    In Myanmar, internet shutdowns hinder earthquake aid response

  6. 6

    How does fast fashion deal with textile waste?

Most Read

  1. 1

    Which countries are helping earthquake-hit Myanmar?

  2. 2

    What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for LGBTQ+ rights?

  3. 3

    Volunteers on 'right side of history' fight Trump data purge

  4. 4

    Can Indonesia produce more food without deforestation?

  5. 5

    In Myanmar, internet shutdowns hinder earthquake aid response