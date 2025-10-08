Debt-for-climate swaps: Where ambition meets economic reality

Debt swaps can improve a country’s overall debt profile, and the savings can be invested in development projects and climate action.

Dr. Pepukaye Bardouille is Director of the Bridgetown Initiative and Special Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, Barbados; Dr. Rania Al-Mashat is Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation, and previously held senior roles at the International Monetary Fund and the Central Bank of Egypt.

As COP30 approaches, countries face pressure to raise climate ambition, notably by updating their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

But ambition without means is just aspiration.

Many nations are grappling with shrinking aid, rising debt service costs, and worsening climate shocks.

Over 40% of people live in countries that spend more on debt than on health or education. This is a development emergency. Climate action isn’t a cost; it’s a catalyst for resilience and growth.

So NDCs must now focus on implementation: costed, bankable plans backed by suitable finance. And these investments must drive adaptation, job creation, and economic stability.

Achieving this shift depends on access to financial instruments that reflect the needs, fiscal constraints and structural realities of developing countries.

Debt-for-development swaps are one such instrument. Pioneered in the 1980s, these transactions began as bilateral agreements where a debtor country received partial debt relief in exchange for environmental or climate commitments.

Egypt, Barbados lead the way

Egypt has emerged as a leader in using bilateral debt swaps to advance its sustainable development agenda.

Through this approach, Egypt negotiates with creditors to direct savings from portions of its refinanced external debt into key investments. A specified amount of Egypt’s bilateral debt is written off, and it channels an equivalent amount - in Egyptian pounds - into domestic development projects.

Over the past two decades, Egypt has implemented debt swap programmes with Italy and Germany supporting rural development, infrastructure, education, food security, smart agriculture, and jobs.