The climate bill is due for polluters. Filipinos have paid enough

Javi Benitez is Representative of the 3rd District of Negros Occidental in the House of Representatives of the Philippines.

The climate crisis in the Philippines is not a theory, it is a lived reality. Our dry seasons are harsher, and our wet seasons are more punishing. Typhoon seasons have grown increasingly violent, leaving entire communities struggling to rebuild year after year.

The costs of these disasters are staggering, and they fall unfairly on ordinary Filipinos. Against this backdrop, I have joined five other members of the House of Representatives to advance legislation that shifts the burden away from our people. The Climate Accountability Act, or CLIMA Bill, can be a game-changer.

Super typhoons, some exceeding 300 kilometres per hour, have become more common and more deadly. They inflict permanent injuries and sweep away items with immeasurable value, such as a family photo album or a child’s favourite toy. For many families in the most battered barangays, these losses are not abstract, they are personal and irreplaceable.

Other consequences are fully measurable: soaring medical bills, destroyed public infrastructure, damaged crops, submerged communities, closed offices and schools, polluted waterways, and increased disease outbreaks.

Thanks to advances in attribution science, we can now quantify how much climate change intensifies specific typhoons. Last year’s series of six typhoons striking in just 30 days affected 13 million people and caused over $500 million in economic losses. Climate change made this catastrophe 1.7 times more likely and increased its intensity by 7.2 kilometres per hour.

New research exposes the true scale of the fossil fuel industry’s impact. Emissions released between 2015 and 2025 by just five top investor-owned oil and gas companies are projected to cause over $5 trillion in damages - more than 100 times the Philippine national budget.

Yet the world’s fossil fuel producers have pledged only a fraction of this amount to climate funds meant to address loss and damage, including the one hosted in the Philippines.