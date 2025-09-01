Q&A: COP30 Europe envoy on green backlash and taxing tech

As COP30 approaches, special envoy to Europe Laurence Tubiana discusses keeping climate ambition alive in the face of a backlash.

BRUSSELS - Laurence Tubiana, a key architect of the 2015 Paris accord to curb global warming and special envoy to Europe for the COP30 talks, says host Brazil must build consensus, even with countries, like the U.S., who are "playing for the other side".

Tubiana, who heads the European Climate Foundation, was appointed special envoy to Europe for COP30, which will take place in the Brazilian city of Belém in November.

She is one of 30 such envoys appointed by Brazil to help build engagement across strategic regions and sectors ahead of COP30. They include New Zealand's former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and Brazilian world record-holding big wave surfer Maya Gabeira.

Tubiana hopes Brazil can revive some of the Paris spirit, getting nations to turn their red lines green and commit to implementing the 2015 deal to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

She spoke to Context about her expectations.

As a key architect of the Paris Agreement, what has changed since 2015 and how can COP30 capture some of the spirit of Paris?

When I look back at negotiations, and in particular the last three COPs, you see tensions have risen around the fossil fuel sector's growing influence and talks are becoming more polarised.

The way the fossil fuel sector is playing a central role now is a new factor, but at the same time it's proof of concept. They feel in danger.

For the Brazilian presidency there is a big challenge to reinstate this less combative and more cooperative spirit, especially when some countries, and the U.S. is a good example, are playing for the other side.

As the U.S. pulls back and the European Union waters down elements of the Green Deal, is it more difficult to be hopeful of progress at COP30?

The U.S. has never been a very stable partner in climate discussions. But the battle in the EU is crucial, and I don't think the battle is lost.

The Paris Agreement, the U.S. aside, hasn't really been challenged and sticking to the framework is the best we can have for the moment. The big thing now is enforcement and implementation.

I'm not optimistic or pessimistic, it's a moment of very strong battles. The problem is delaying taking action. It's a race against time and that battle we are losing.