Grey to green: Why nature must move from margin to the mainstream

Ahead of COP30, the message is clear - we must value ecosystems properly and design infrastructure so that it works with nature.

Erik Berglöf is Chief Economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

For more than two centuries, the dominant approach to building infrastructure has been “grey”: roads, bridges, dams, and grids. This model enabled rapid growth and raised living standards for millions.

It also contributed – often unintentionally – to widespread ecological degradation. As climate and nature risks intensify, the case for complementing grey assets with “green” solutions and ultimately shifting to using nature as essential infrastructure is no longer niche policy – it is prudent economics.

The World Meteorological Organization’s latest water report notes that only about a third of monitored river basins had normal conditions in 2024, the hottest year on record.

With COP30 in Brazil approaching, the Amazon Basin – home to roughly a tenth of global biodiversity and an important source of moisture for large parts of the world – has faced severe drought.

These trends underscore a simple point: resilience depends on ecosystems as much as on concrete.

By viewing nature as infrastructure, we are encouraged to identify and value all the benefits it provides. Wetlands act as a buffer against rising floodwaters, capture carbon, purify air and water, help cross-pollination, provide recreation and so much more. Well-managed mangroves and healthy forests also provide many benefits. And so on. When these natural systems are eroded, grey infrastructure must work harder and costs more.

Historically, economic models have struggled to capture nature’s full value, and biodiversity has not always been integrated into project design, tilting investments to near-term outputs rather than long-term resilience.