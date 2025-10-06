Why India's E20 petrol could make car insurance costlier

India's quick shift to biofuels to replace fossil fuels is linked to engine problems.

NEW DELHI - India's rapid shift to a fuel known as E20 - in which petrol is blended with 20% ethanol - has worried drivers who say the new mix is cutting mileage and putting strain on their engines.

Biofuels such as ethanol, which is made from crops like sugarcane and maize, are promoted as cleaner substitutes for petrol that can cut costly oil imports and climate-heating emissions.

But India's rapid rollout shows those benefits may have trade-offs, and drivers now worry their warranties and insurance will not cover damage from the new fuel.

The government has said that E20 fuel does not void vehicle warranties or insurance coverage and that no major engine damage has been found.

Most cars and two-wheelers sold over the past 15 years were built for lower ethanol blends, leaving millions of owners anxious about breakdowns and legal disputes over insurance and warranty coverage.

Why is India's ethanol drive controversial?

Biofuels are central to India's climate actions and energy security.

In just 11 years, the share of ethanol in fuel has risen to 20% from 1.5%, which the government says has saved 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.02 billion) in crude oil imports and avoided 54.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the decade.

To achieve this, India is diverting record amounts of sugarcane, maize and rice to make fuel, reducing the availability of grain for people and cattle and shifting agricultural land away from food crops.

Farming and processing these crops to make ethanol may generate more emissions than fuel, according to a 2022 study funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a review published in a 2020 Royal Society journal.