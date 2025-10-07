How can U.S. cities keep up climate action under Trump?

Trump's moves and funding cuts to limit climate action have been aggressive, but local governments still have significant powers.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has significantly ramped up efforts to halt the federal focus on climate change, with Trump himself dismissing climate change as a "con job" to the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Yet local governments have significant powers to reduce global-warming emissions, regardless of what happens in Washington.

Hundreds of U.S. cities and nearly all 50 states have climate action plans that aim to decrease or even achieve “net zero” emissions through policies on renewable energy, transportation and green buildings.

Local governments also can see the impacts of climate-related natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires more closely, potentially driving more action at the ground level.

So what powers do local officials have to keep up momentum on these issues under the Trump administration?

Why do local governments matter on climate action?

More than 80% of the U.S. population lives in cities, and urban areas globally account for nearly three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions. That means emissions reduction efforts will have to focus on urban areas.

Even amid federal policy changes, continued action by cities could help the United States meet more than two-thirds of its goal of reducing emissions by more than 61% by 2035, according to research by the University of Maryland.

During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, he weakened the federal focus on climate change, prompting cities and states to organise along with companies and philanthropy. Those networks have grown since then.

Hundreds of cities have climate action plans in place, with most covering energy-efficient buildings, electric vehicles, waste operations, public transportation and renewable energy.