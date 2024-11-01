Hilda Heine, Patrick Verkooijen: Small islands risk extinction

Global warming will wipe out small island states unless the COP29 summit allocates significantly more resources for adaptation

Hilda Heine is President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Professor Patrick Verkooijen is CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation.

The 39 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) that 65 million people call home are on the brink of climate extinction.

Rising seas are swallowing up the very land on which they live. A single typhoon can wipe out decades of economic and social progress. The reality SIDS are facing is stark and unforgiving, yet the world hardly seems to care.

For these nations, climate justice is not a slogan - it is their only hope of survival. Global leaders must acknowledge that those who have contributed the least to climate change are paying the highest price, and then do something about it.

As we approach COP29, small island states are demanding the resources and partnerships that will enable them to adapt to climate impacts and secure their future.

A fragile future demands leadership

In the Marshall Islands, sea-level rise is destroying people’s livelihoods and centuries of heritage, culture, and tradition. All small island nations are staring at the same fate.

The costs - both economic and human - are staggering in relation to the size of their populations and economies. Every time a climate disaster strikes one of these small island nations, 18% of the population, on average, is affected, compared to 6% in non-island nations.

SIDS endure a 2.1% annual loss in gross domestic product (GDP) from these disasters, compared to just 0.3% in other countries.

Only climate justice can remedy this disproportionate burden.

For the Marshall Islands, as for all small island nations, adaptation is a matter of survival, but the cost is unaffordable. The government estimates that elevating and protecting atolls to keep the islands safe from sea-level rise will cost $35 billion, or around 135 times the country’s GDP.

Right now the chances of finding $35 billion look vanishingly small. International funds for climate adaptation are still far too limited.

SIDS have been allocated just $1.5 billion out of $100 billion in annual climate finance pledged (but still not disbursed) to developing countries.

The equation is similarly skewed against all climate-vulnerable nations: all of Africa receives just 3% of global climate finance.