Time to fix broken food systems - Sierra Leone president

Julius Maada Bio is president of Sierra Leone.

Food is what sustains us - or at least it should be. But our food systems are currently failing us at both an individual and planetary level.

Rather than nourishing us with healthy, affordable food, a third of the global population cannot afford a healthy diet, whilst one in ten are obese.

Meanwhile, food production is now a primary source of environmental destruction, causing 90% of deforestation, 60% of biodiversity loss and 30% of greenhouse gases, whilst using 70% of our freshwater supply.

That is why, when food appeared centre stage for the first time at the recent annual international climate conference, COP28, it felt as though the world was finally waking up to the centrality of food systems - not just to climate breakdown, but also to many of the other global crises we currently face.

This was a critical moment - although many will be surprised that it didn’t come sooner.

In recent years, global conflict and insecurity, in tandem with the impacts of climate change, have sent shockwaves through our food systems. In my country, Sierra Leone, food prices have surged by an eye-watering 50% as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Coupled with the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events, this has underlined the need for us to grow nutritious food more sustainably - in a way that protects nature, reduces emissions, generates fair incomes and insulates the population from increasingly volatile international markets.

The fact that over 150 governments took the historic step at COP28 of committing to integrate food systems and agriculture into their national climate plans by signing the UAE’s Declaration on ‘Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action’ suggests we are not alone in realising that, just as urgently as in the energy or transport sectors, food systems must play their part in meeting climate and biodiversity goals.

But following this critical first step, momentum must not now be lost.

That is why Sierra Leone, alongside the governments of Brazil, Norway, Cambodia and Rwanda, have launched the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation (ACF) - a new strategic coalition of ambitious countries determined to act urgently, together.